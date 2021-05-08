‘Don’t be afraid, take the vaccine: 97-year-old woman’s appeal wins hearts online

Updated: May 8, 2021 4:05:19 pm
Even though the third vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus has started in the country, there are still many who remain quite skeptical about getting a jab. So, urging all to let go of their fears and doubts, an elderly woman’s appeal to get a shot is widely being shared online.
In a video shared by senior journalist Latha Venkatesh, a 97-year-old woman is seen talking to camera on how he got her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in March and that she has been doing absolutely fine after that. In her video message for all, the nonagenarian was heard assuring, “I felt no pain or even side effects”.
“Don’t be afraid. Take the vaccination, it is good for you and others around you,” the woman in her appeal said as she awaits her second dose. “It is safe. I continue to have a normal life,” said the elderly woman while debunking rumours and controversies that has been going around the internet discouraging people from getting inoculated.
“Hope this young lady can convert some sceptics,” Venkatesh wrote in a message sharing the video of the woman, who she claimed is a friend’s aunt, hoping it “will do some good”.
The video quickly started getting a lot of attention online, including from many celebrities who retweeted and liked it, helping it to get a wider attention. Many commenting on the video hoping that it inspires all to get their vaccines when slots are available for them.
From May 1, India opened its vaccination drive for all above the age of 18 going beyond the age-restricted category. Citizens were asked to register themselves for their shots through government portal CoWin and Aarogya Setu app, which would enable them to book a slot at a nearby hospital (both private and government). However, owing to the huge demands, states have been struggling to procure vaccines and many have been complaining they haven’t been able to book an appointment for a jab.
