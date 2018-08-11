This 96-year-old Kerala woman who aced her first exam has become a role model, even for Anand Mahindra

The elderly woman scored full marks in her reading test. (Source: Twitter) The elderly woman scored full marks in her reading test. (Source: Twitter)

A 96-year-old woman in Kerala has become a ‘role model’ for thousands of people– including Mahindra Group’s Chairman Anand Mahindra. Proving that age is just a number, the nonagenarian became the oldest person in her district to pass the 4th standard equivalency exam under the Kerala Literacy Mission’s Aksharalaksham scheme with flying colours.

Now, photos of the grandma have been doing rounds on the Internet, and have left people in her awe.

ALSO READ | Remember the Haryana ‘shoe doctor’? He’s getting this new kiosk, courtesy Anand Mahindra

One Twitter user recently tagged the business tycoon on the micro-blogging site telling him about the ‘wonder woman’, who scored full marks in the recent exam conducted in the state in a step to eradicate illiteracy. Mahindra in admiration wrote, “Now if this is true she is my role model.” Being inspired, the businessman further said, “My brains will stay alive if I stay as hungry to learn as she is.”

At 96, Kerala grandma faces her first exam, gets full score in reading test ….. @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/ZjY0gf1vnd — 🏹Vinod Raddi🚴🎷🎻🔭 (@vinodimsr) August 6, 2018

Now if this is true she is my role model. My brains will stay alive if I stay as hungry to learn as she is..👏👏👏 https://t.co/Tct1G2sqpr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 10, 2018

Here’s how others reacted:

She got to be a role model for every individual who wants to achieve anything, how ever late in life. Salute to her spirit — Utpal Bhowmick (@UtpalBhowmick6) August 10, 2018

Unbelievable ,Great — suresh agarwal (@dallusuresh) August 11, 2018

Unsung heroes inspiration for others to follow who feel shy for the age — Suresh rajamanickam (@Sureshrajaman19) August 10, 2018

She is the best hero our state has produced in a while! A true inspiration & amazing uplifting story in this age of negative news everywhere! — Aswin Sekhar (@aswinsek) August 10, 2018

The woman has been identified as Karthyayini Amma, a resident of Alappuzha. Being hailed as a local ‘star’ now after aced her first exam, held in lower primary school in the district. “The nonagenarian was writing the 4th standard equivalency course under the Kerala Literacy Mission’s Aksharalaksham scheme,” The News Minute reported. Amma was one of the pupils who took the test on Sunday.

The elderly woman enrolled with the literacy mission in January this year. She will enter class four next year after qualifying the written test. When people around the country are praising her for her exam, she seemed a little unhappy. “She was unhappy that the question paper did not ask everything she studied. She feels she studied too much for no reason,” Sathi, her teacher-coordinator was quoted.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd