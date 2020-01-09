Meet the 94-year-old entrepreneur who feels it’s ‘better to wear out than to rust’

What started off as a casual conversation soon manifested into an “on-orders-only” business. What started off as a casual conversation soon manifested into an “on-orders-only” business.

You are never too old to follow your dreams and this 94-year-old Chandigarh woman who started her own business is proof.

In 2016, Harbhajan Kaur confided in her daughter Raveena Suri that she felt dejected at not having earned her living all these years. Aware of her mother’s cooking capabilities, Suri decided to motivate her then 90-year-old mother to sell her personal favourite “besan ki barf”. “Though she has been making barfi for ages, it was only for the members of the house. However, when she expressed that she has never earned on her own, I decided to give her a push,” Suri told the indianexpress.com

Every weekend the mother-daughter duo started visiting the local market in Sector-18, Chandigarh to sell the sweet.

What started off as a weekend business soon manifested into an “on-orders-only” enterprise, with Kaur selling her specialities under the brand name Harbhajan’s and the tagline “Bachpan yaad aajaega“.

“She makes only on orders and people come to collect the freshly made sweets,” Suri said.

When asked how Kaur felt about the overwhelming response, Suri said, “She is forever grateful. Moreover, this can be message for all people of such age group that everybody can do something, She always says, ‘better to wear out for rust’. Moreover, as children, we must motivate them so their life becomes more meaningful.”

Kaur’s accomplishment has drew plaudits from many including business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who called her his “entrepreneur of the year”.

“When you hear the word ‘start-up’ it brings to mind images of millennials in Silicon Valley or Bengaluru trying to build billion-dollar ‘unicorns.’ From now on let’s also include a 94-year-old woman who doesn’t think it’s too late to do a start-up. She’s my entrepreneur of the year.”

The viral post triggered prompted several reactions online with people lauding Kaur. “She proved that age is no factor when there is a will,” commented a user on the tweet.

