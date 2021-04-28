Amul celebrates 93rd Academy Awards with special topical

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2021 4:08:41 pm
Dairy brand Amul on Tuesday commemorated the Best Actor, Actress and Director awardees at 93rd Academy Awards with a special topical.

The doodle, which is now making rounds on the internet, featured caricatures of Chloe Zhao and  Frances McDormand, who won the best director and actress awards respectively for the film Nomadland, and Anthony Hopkins, who won the best actor.

“Another father in Hopkins’s cap,” the topical headline read, refereeing to Hopkin’s win for his performance in the 2020 drama film, ‘The Father’.

The 93rd Academy Awards were held in a unique fashion in 2021 as the attendees observed social distancing while going maskless. Regina King opened the ceremony as the awards were again without hosts this year.

