A dream come true: 93-yr-old Britannia restaurant owner finally meets Will and Kate

Dreams do come true, and when it involves royalty then it seems as if you’re part of a fairy tale.

In this real-life fairy tale, 93-year-old Boman Kohinoor, the owner of Mumbai’s iconic Britannia restaurant and self-proclaimed biggest fan of the British Royal Family, finally got to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton at an out-of-schedule meeting at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel. And all this happened because of a single video of Kohinoor asking to meet the royal couple during their India visit went viral.

In the video story that was first put out by Condé Nast Traveller India, Kohinoor talks about how he had received a signed letter from Queen Elizabeth II, whom he invited to his iconic restaurant. Around the time of the 75th jubilee celebrations of the British Monarch, a life-sized cut-out of the Queen had been sent to the gentleman who has now gotten it framed.

Soon after, some British tourists gifted him similar cut-outs of Will and Kate, which have been put up as well. The video was shared over 2,000 times, and has bearly 200,000 views.

So many years of being a loyal fan, and with a ‘little’ help from social media, the wait finally paid off as Kohinoor stood in front of the royal couple, talking about berry pulao. “I told them about the berry pulao and how it’s made using my late wife’s recipe. They asked me if I could cook. I said no, but I serve my customers well. I told them: give my love to the Queen, and to [your] children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, too. I wish I had more time to speak, but I’m thankful for this opportunity. And I’m grateful to [Condé Nast Traveller] for putting that video on the internet because of which this happened,” the nonagenarian told CN Traveller.

