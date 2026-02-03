89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to ‘pay her family for staying with them’

At a stage of life when most people slow down and retreat into the comfort of routine, Kamalaben Mehta is still moving, quite literally, with purpose. At 89, she boards Mumbai’s crowded local trains carrying a modest bundle of handmade beaded bracelets, selling them quietly to earn her keep.

Her story came into focus after Instagram user Meeta Tushit Shah noticed the elderly woman carefully navigating a packed train and struck up a gentle conversation. In the video Shah later shared, Mehta introduces herself with calm clarity and mentions that she lives in Nalasopara, far out on the city’s edge.

Shah summed up the moment in a caption that quickly struck a chord online: “Both heartening and strengthening? Met an eighty-nine-year-old lady climbing into the Mumbai local train in the afternoon, selling bracelets.”