‘Here comes our princess’: 89-year-old celebrates birthday in Victorian style

Themed birthdays are something mostly reserved for young children and rarely associated with senior citizens. However, a video of an 89-year-old’s birthday is proving this perception wrong.

Instagram content creator Sneha Desai, who goes by the username @littlemisschatterbox28, recently shared a video that documented her 89-year-old grandmother’s Victorian-style, high-tea-themed birthday.

In the wholesome clip, Desai documents how her grandmother got dressed in a full-length lilac gown. To finish the look, Desai’s grandmother wore make-up and accessorised with a hat and hand gloves, and carried a hand fan. The video also showed how the whole family got dressed as per the theme.

The video of the birthday celebrations, posted on Instagram on September 24, has gathered over 1.6 million likes.

While sharing the now-viral video, Desai wrote, “Dadi just got younger at 89!!Age is just a number🧿 I love the spirit and energy my dadi has at 89!! Love the way she still enjoys every lil thing ☺️ She is an inspiration to us❤️ Wishing her many more crazy birthdays and memories🔥”.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Rarely we get to see such reels that we get up quickly and run to show to parents and this is definitely one of such masterpiece – Congratulations to you and family for this – best regards to Dadi Ji ❤️”

Another user wrote, “She’s super cute💗 What a blessing to have your grandparents alive, doting on you and being doted upon!! May you have many more loving years ahead with her🌟”.