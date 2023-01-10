83-year-old grandma wins medals in Pune carrom tournament, netizens inspired

You must have often heard that age is just a number and one should never stop doing things that one loves and enjoys. An 83-year-old woman epitomised this adage as she won medals in a carrom tournament in Pune and it made her grandson proud as he shared her photos on Twitter.

Akshay Marathe, a lawyer and spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party according to his Twitter bio, shared that his 83-year-old grandmother won a gold medal in the doubles category and a bronze in the singles category at Pune’s All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament.

What made the achievement even more special was that she beat opponents who were much younger. He also posted a 21-second clip of his grandmother playing a game of carrom against a young woman. She nailed a few shots perfectly and her concentration while playing is impressive. “Inspired by my 83-year-old Aaji who won Gold in the Doubles and Bronze in the singles in Pune’s All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands,” Marathe wrote.

Inspired by my 83-year-old Aaji who won Gold in the Doubles and Bronze in the singles in Pune’s All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands. 👑👌🎯 pic.twitter.com/Mh1pPnUa2O — Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) January 8, 2023

He even credited himself and his friends as they practised with her and shared photos of them.

We can take some credit for practicing with her although @abhijeet_dipke and I got destroyed by Aaji, despite being paired with @PulkitS_ 😜 pic.twitter.com/N6mmb8v5ul — Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) January 8, 2023

The clip has received more than 10,000 views as netizens posted congratulatory messages and said they felt inspired.

“Very good & inspiring, big congratulations,” a user commented. “Love to Aaji, she is an inspiration,” said another. “Mind blowing. Fantastic. Superb,” wrote a third.