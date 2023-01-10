scorecardresearch
83-year-old grandma wins medals in Pune carrom tournament, netizens inspired

Akshay Marathe, a lawyer and spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party, shared the feat of his ‘Aaji’ beating opponents much younger than her at the tournament.

83-year-old grandma wins medals in Pune carrom tournament, elderly woman wins carrom tournament, carrom board, Pune, Akshay Marathe, Aam Aadmi Party, netizens inspired, viral, trending, Indian ExpressShe won a gold medal in the doubles category and a bronze in the singles category at Pune’s All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament.

You must have often heard that age is just a number and one should never stop doing things that one loves and enjoys. An 83-year-old woman epitomised this adage as she won medals in a carrom tournament in Pune and it made her grandson proud as he shared her photos on Twitter.

Akshay Marathe, a lawyer and spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party according to his Twitter bio, shared that his 83-year-old grandmother won a gold medal in the doubles category and a bronze in the singles category at Pune’s All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament.

What made the achievement even more special was that she beat opponents who were much younger. He also posted a 21-second clip of his grandmother playing a game of carrom against a young woman. She nailed a few shots perfectly and her concentration while playing is impressive. “Inspired by my 83-year-old Aaji who won Gold in the Doubles and Bronze in the singles in Pune’s All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands,” Marathe wrote.

He even credited himself and his friends as they practised with her and shared photos of them.

The clip has received more than 10,000 views as netizens posted congratulatory messages and said they felt inspired.

“Very good & inspiring, big congratulations,” a user commented. “Love to Aaji, she is an inspiration,” said another. “Mind blowing. Fantastic. Superb,” wrote a third.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 11:14 IST
