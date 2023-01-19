Clad in saree, holding tricolour, 80-year-old woman runs marathon. Watch video

Defying stereotypes surrounding age, an 80-year-old woman cheerfully took part in the 2023 edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon held on January 15. Clad in a saree and a pair of sneakers, the woman named Bharati ran with others and covered 4.2 km in 51 minutes.

The clip featuring the octogenarian’s feat has enticed netizens. The video shared by Instagram user Dimple Mehta Fernandes shows the woman running with other senior fellow participants. She holds the national flag and moves ahead with a proud smile.

Towards the end of the video, she is interacting with a PTI reporter and she says she feels good taking part in the marathon. She adds she has been practising daily in the early morning every day when fewer people are on the road. When asked why she is holding the tricolour, she says, “I am from India and I am running for my nation.”

“So inspired by the sheer will and grit of my 80 year old Nani who ran the TATA Marathon this Sunday,” read the text inserted in the video. The elderly woman’s vigour and perseverance inspired several internet users who heaped praises on her. A user commented, “So inspiring and happy to see her run..Age is just a number!!” Another user wrote, “more power to her.” A third user commented, “Wow! This is inspiring.”

In 2017, Ironman Milin Soman’s mother Usha also left the internet stunned as she joined Soman for a marathon. The video shared on Facebook by The Great India Run showed the septuagenarian mother running with him in a saree. She giggled in the beginning and continued running with the renowned fitness enthusiast.