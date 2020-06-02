scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 02, 2020
80-year-old porter who helps migrants for free at railway station is social media hero

Mujibullah Rehman has been helping travellers on the Shramik Special trains with their luggage for free at the Charbagh railway station.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2020 1:20:26 pm
80-year old, coolie, Lucknow station, migrant workers, Corona warrior, COVID-19, Coronavirus pandemic, Lucknow, trending news, Indian Express news The video shows Rehman donning a mask along with his red kurta and cloth on his head to cushion luggage waiting for the trains to arrive on the platform.(Picture credit: YouTube/ ANI)

An 80-year-old who works as a porter at the Lucknow railway station is being widely praised on social media after a video report emerged of him helping workers who are headed home for free.

After the government started Shramik Special trains to transport workers to their home states, Mujibullah Rehman has been helping travellers with their luggage for free at the Charbagh railway station.

According to news agency ANI, Rehman works at the station for around 8-10 hours daily. The video shows Rehman wearing a mask along with the uniform of railway porters, waiting for the trains to arrive on the platform. He can also be seen carrying luggage for passengers.

Watch the video here:

Many praised him for his kindness. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

