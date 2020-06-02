80-year-old porter who helps migrants for free at railway station is social media hero

The video shows Rehman donning a mask along with his red kurta and cloth on his head to cushion luggage waiting for the trains to arrive on the platform.(Picture credit: YouTube/ ANI) The video shows Rehman donning a mask along with his red kurta and cloth on his head to cushion luggage waiting for the trains to arrive on the platform.(Picture credit: YouTube/ ANI)

An 80-year-old who works as a porter at the Lucknow railway station is being widely praised on social media after a video report emerged of him helping workers who are headed home for free.

After the government started Shramik Special trains to transport workers to their home states, Mujibullah Rehman has been helping travellers with their luggage for free at the Charbagh railway station.

According to news agency ANI, Rehman works at the station for around 8-10 hours daily. The video shows Rehman wearing a mask along with the uniform of railway porters, waiting for the trains to arrive on the platform. He can also be seen carrying luggage for passengers.

Watch the video here:

Many praised him for his kindness. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Good 👌 — Yusuf 🇮🇳 (@yusufahmed728) May 30, 2020

Nice gesture shown by him 👍 — TN Rao (@TNRao1) June 1, 2020

Respect🙏❣️ Golden heart — #MinorityLivesMatter🇮🇳 (@imursdavid) May 30, 2020

Great person. I salute him and I feel ashamed — Ms.Malarkodi.K (@KMalarkodi) May 30, 2020

Love you Chacha… Respect. — ₚᵤₛₕₖₐᵣ ₘᵢₛₕᵣₐ (@iPushkarMishra) May 30, 2020

🙏👌 — Jai Singh Bhati (@JaiSinghGurgaon) May 30, 2020

good very good — ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय नमः (@BoseBhagatAzadd) May 30, 2020

respect❣️ — ANUBHAV GUPTA (@Perfect_since) May 30, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd