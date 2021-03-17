8-year-old bags world record title for solving three Rubik’s cubes with hands and feet

With his world record title, he hopes to inspire and motivate other people into entering the amazing world of cubing.

An 8-year-old boy from Bangalore has bagged the Guinness World Records (GWR) title after he solved three Rubik cubes simultaneously with his hands and feet.

In a video shared by the world records, Atharva R Bhat can be seen achieving the feat in just about 1 minute and 29.97 seconds, beating the previous record holder’s time by over 6 seconds.

Bhat achieved the title on December 9, 2020 and GWR recently shared the video of his feat on their Facebook page which has garnered over one million views.

Take a look at the video here:

According to a blog post by Guinness world records, Bhat was inspired to shoot for the title after meeting multiple GWR record-holders from India during a World Cube Association (WCA) competition in Bangalore in 2017.

The 8-year-old is a student of the GWR cube-solving greats and credits Krishnam Raju Gadiraju and Jianyu Que (China) as personal inspirations for his road to the Guinness World Records title.

