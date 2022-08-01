‘Question of the day’: 8-year-old girl leaves Viswanathan Anand puzzled at Chess Olympiad. Watch video

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has donned the hat of a mentor, opting not to play in Chess Olympiad 2022 going on in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram. That did not mean he was having it easy. During the event, the grandmaster came across a little girl’s question and was left puzzled.

Anand shared a clip of the same on Twitter and wrote, “The question of the day!” In the clip, two girls, eight-year-old twins, are seen discussing something quietly. Then, one of the girls holds the mic and asks Anand who is seen sitting on stage with other officials, “How to distract pieces?” Explaining how to distract the opponent, Anand says, “Well, I do it facing straight.”

The girl needs a different answer and repeats her question, “no, how to distract the pieces?” The world champion seems puzzled over the question and says, “distract the pieces?” and adds “I have no idea. I try my best they never get distracted.” He chuckles and adds, “I am sorry, you can distract the opponent but I don’t know how to distract the pieces. Nice thought, though.”

The question of the day! https://t.co/bYWrcTtMyA — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 31, 2022

The girl’s quirky doubt triggered laughter online. “‘How to distract the pieces?’ Only a boundlessly creative mind which is consumed by the game could think along those lines!” commented a user.

Another user commented, “If a piece can move, it can threat other pieces, it can take, etc. then it can be distracted. Just Brilliant. It’s a great question, when I think from an eight year old’s perspective.”

Several videos of the Chess Olympiad have been doing rounds on the internet. Recently, a ‘Chess Dance’ video was shared by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Pudukkottai District Collector Kavitha Ramu, a trained dancer herself, is behind the dance video where the black queen triumphs over the white. Drone visuals and other videos of Napier Bridge decked up like a chessboard had also gone viral.

The 44th Chess Olympiad was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28. The Olympiad, hosted by India for the first time, is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre, located on the East Coast Road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.