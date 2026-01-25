8-km traffic jams, people stuck in cars overnight as Manali sees tourist surge amid record snowfall. Watch

Roads leading into Manali were among the worst affected (Image source: @GoHimachal_/X)

As Himachal Pradesh turned into a winter paradise after receiving the season’s first snowfall, Manali saw massive traffic disruptions that left thousands of tourists and locals stranded in chilling temperatures on roads for hours. According to several social media posts, the situation began on Friday evening as the hill town saw a tourist influx ahead of the long weekend.

Viral videos on social media show kilometres-long traffic congestion, with thick layers of snow covering vehicles stuck on hill roads. Several commuters reported being trapped inside their vehicles overnight as movement came to a halt.

Sharing a video, an X handle @GoHimachal wrote, “Think twice before coming to Manali during heavy snowfall. People stuck in traffic jams for 25+ hours in sub-zero temperatures.”