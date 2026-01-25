8-km traffic jams, people stuck in cars overnight as Manali sees tourist surge amid record snowfall. Watch

Viral videos on social media show kilometres-long traffic congestion, with thick layers of snow covering vehicles stuck on hill roads in Manali.

google-preferred-btn
Roads leading into Manali were among the worst affectedRoads leading into Manali were among the worst affected (Image source: @GoHimachal_/X)

As Himachal Pradesh turned into a winter paradise after receiving the season’s first snowfall, Manali saw massive traffic disruptions that left thousands of tourists and locals stranded in chilling temperatures on roads for hours. According to several social media posts, the situation began on Friday evening as the hill town saw a tourist influx ahead of the long weekend.

Viral videos on social media show kilometres-long traffic congestion, with thick layers of snow covering vehicles stuck on hill roads. Several commuters reported being trapped inside their vehicles overnight as movement came to a halt.

Sharing a video, an X handle @GoHimachal wrote, “Think twice before coming to Manali during heavy snowfall. People stuck in traffic jams for 25+ hours in sub-zero temperatures.”

Watch here:

“Just received this from my cousin’s hotel in Manali. Look at the amount of snow. Such snowfall in a single day was last seen after decades. Even areas that had not seen snow for the last 4 to 5 years witnessed snowfall yesterday,” another X user Nikhil Saini wrote.

Also Read | ‘The nihilist penguin’: why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later

Roads leading into Manali were among the worst affected, with traffic between Kothi and Manali stretching nearly eight kilometres at one point. Authorities struggled to clear the congestion as continuous snowfall hampered restoration efforts, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, the state government issued a statewide advisory as an active western disturbance continues to impact the region. The Meteorological (MeT) Office said the system “would remain active till Sunday,” bringing additional spells of rain and snowfall between January 26 and 28.

A yellow warning has also been issued for dense fog and cold wave conditions in Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmour districts. Authorities have urged travellers to avoid unnecessary journeys and strictly follow official advisories amid the extreme weather conditions.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
The doctor was able to note down the registration number of one of the motorcycles, which purportedly helped police in the investigation. (File Photo)
Andhra woman ‘injects ex-partner’s doctor wife with HIV’, procured blood from hospital
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
A still from 'Sinners'. (YouTube screengrab)
With record Oscar nominations, ‘Sinners’ spotlights unique film ownership model
gahat paratha
Here's why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood
Motorola Signature
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Here's why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood
gahat paratha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage
The group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement