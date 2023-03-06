scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
‘Mom, I graduated!’: 78-year-old man meets 98-year-old mother after getting the degree

The 78-year-old graduated with a degree in Financial Management.

They say learning is a lifelong process. A 78-year-old man in Brazil has proved this adage true after he graduated with a degree in Financial Management after getting enrolled in the course two years ago.

A video of the freshly graduated man, in which he enthusiastically meets his 98-year-old mother after the graduation ceremony is going viral. The heartwarming clip shared by the popular Instagram account Good News Correspondent shows clips from the graduation ceremony and also shows the man, dressed in the black graduation gown and cap, walking to his mother’s home.

ALSO READ |This 75-year-old man is the oldest student in his class and his story will inspire you

The undated clip has already gathered thousands of views after it was posted on Sunday. Commenting on the wholesome video, an Instagram user wrote, “Ohh this is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen in a while. Aww, he and his Mom hugging with his diploma in hand is the best!! I really love this. ”.

Another person remarked, “This proves beyond a shadow of a doubt, if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything… wonderful story. Thank you for sharing ”.

In February, 76-year-old Nick Axten received his Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Bristol in the UK, 50 years after he first enrolled in a PhD programme.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 12:40 IST
