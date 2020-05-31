‘Young at heart’: Watch 76-year-old woman swinging, standing up

The woman in the video was identified as Jaya from Brahmanapalle of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. (Picture credit: Twitter/ P Pavan) The woman in the video was identified as Jaya from Brahmanapalle of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. (Picture credit: Twitter/ P Pavan)

Proving right the idiom ‘age is just a number’, the video of a 76-year-old woman swinging while standing up is making rounds on the internet.

The woman in the video was identified as Jaya from Brahmanapalle of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

The video shows the 76-year-old, clad in a saree, swinging back and forth while standing up. The video was shared by Twitter user P Pavan

76yr old Jaya from Brahmanapalle of Anantapur district #AndhraPradesh has fun, the same way her grandchildren enjoy.

For some, age is just biological. They remain young at heart pic.twitter.com/Nw6t97AlyK — P Pavan (@pavanmirror) May 26, 2020

Describing the women as “young at heart“, Pavan wrote, “76 yr old Jaya from Brahmanapalle of Anantapur district #AndhraPradesh has fun, the same way her grandchildren enjoy. For some, age is just biological. They remain young at heart”

The video delighted many on several social media platforms, and people expressed their appreciation for her living life to the fullest. Take a look at some of the comments:

Since being posted on May 26, the video has garnered over six lakh likes with more than 800 people retweeting it.

