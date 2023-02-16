scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
76-year-old UK man gets PhD after 50 years

Dr Nick Axten started his PhD in mathematical sociology in 1970, but left it unfinished.

76 year old UK man gets PhD after 50 years
76-year-old UK man gets PhD after 50 years
The average time to finish a PhD mostly lies between five to seven years but for Dr Nick Axten, it took him fifty years to get his PhD.

Earlier this week on the eve of Valentine’s Day, the 76-year-old English man received his Doctor of Philosophy degree in front of his wife and 11-year-old granddaughter Freya from the University of Bristol in the UK.

He had first enrolled in a doctorate programme in 1970 when he received the prestigious Fulbright scholarship for a PhD in mathematical sociology at the University of Pittsburgh in the USA. However, after five years he left his degree unfinished and returned to the UK.

In 2016 when he was 69-year-old, Axten decided to finish his half-abandoned academic pursuits and got enrolled in an MA Philosophy programme at the University of Bristol. After getting his MA degree, he signed up for a PhD in Philosophy at the same university. He finally finished his PhD in 2022 and was awarded the degree this year on February 14.

While talking to the Epigram, the student newspaper of the University of Bristol, about finishing a PhD in Philosophy, fifty years after he abandoned a PhD in Mathematics, he said, “Some problems are so great it takes the best part of a lifetime to get your head around them. They need a long hard think. This one has taken me 50 years. Doing a PhD is a lot of hard work, but it’s been brilliant.”

Talking about his experience as an older student in a class full of younger scholars, he said, “I have loved being a student again at Bristol University. All of the other philosophy graduate students were around 23 but they accepted me as one of their own. They are clever people full of ideas and I loved talking with them – especially at the pub in the afternoon.”

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 18:13 IST
