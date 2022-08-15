scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

75th Independence Day: Railways ministry shares video of tricolour flying high at Manipur’s Noney bridge

Once completed, the Noney bridge in Manipur would be the tallest railway pier bridge in the world.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 12:44:57 pm
75th Independence Day, Noney bridge, Manipur, Railways, IndiaThe railways ministry shared a video of the tricolour flying high at Manipur’s Noney bridge.

On the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, the Ministry of Railways shared a video of the tricolour flying atop the Noney bridge in Manipur, which is an ongoing project of the Indian Railways.

Part of the 111-km Jiribam-Imphal project, once completed Noney bridge would be the tallest railway pier bridge in the world. Standing at 141 metre, it would surpass the record currently held by the 139-metre Mala-Rijeka viaduct in Montenegro.

Also Read |Watch: Workers hoist national flag on world’s highest arch bridge

The railways ministry shared the video on its official Twitter handle and it shows security personnel and other employees posing for photos with the national flag.

“Tiranga soaring to new heights! Our Tiranga flying at the ongoing world’s tallest railway pier bridge project, Noney Bridge in Manipur, on the eve of #IndiaAt75. #HarGharTiranga,” the ministry tweeted along with the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the 57-second clip has garnered more than 59,000 views so far and has received more than 4,400 likes and 900 retweets. “Jai Hind!” commented a Twitter user. “Salute Jai Hind,” wrote another.

The Noney bridge is part of efforts to improve connectivity with remote areas in the northeast. The work is being undertaken by North East Frontier Railway.

On August 13, the railways ministry shared a video of the Chenab bridge as the golden joint work, connecting its two halves, was finished.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 12:44:57 pm

