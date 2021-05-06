Picture of elderly woman hugging PPE-clad doctor wins hearts online

The post delighted many on the internet. Since being shared, the post has managed to garner over 10,000 likes.

Amid the dire pandemic situation that has gripped the country, a heart-warming picture of an elderly woman hugging a PPE-clad doctor is making rounds on the internet, winning hearts.

Shared on Facebook by user Tanmoy Dey, the images show a 75-year-old woman hugging a doctor after she was ready to leave the hospital, having recovered from COVID-19.

“After 10 tough days of battling Covid, a 75-year-old grandmother finally recovered. On her way home, she made sure to hug the doctor who assisted her during her long battle and showered love and blessing on the doctor,” reads the caption, which was translated from Bengali.

Since being shared on the internet, the post has managed to garner over 10,000 likes.