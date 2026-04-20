73 and fearless: See the viral video of this ‘adventure Dadi’ in Himachal Pradesh

The 73-year-old was seen trying paragliding in Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh (Image source: @bir_billing_divine/Instagram)

An older woman has captured hearts on social media after a video of her opting for an adventure sport went viral. The 73-year-old was seen trying paragliding in Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh.

In the video shared by the paragliding instructor Arun Singh, the woman is seen calm and confident as she takes the plunge. As the clip progresses, the instructor asks her about her age.

Further, the woman shares that she is not new to such activities and had previously participated in a similar adventure in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Before the flight begins, the instructor asks her about her experience. “Dadi, kaisa lag raha hai aapko experience? (Grandmother, how are you finding the experience?)”, he asks.