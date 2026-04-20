73 and fearless: See the viral video of this ‘adventure Dadi’ in Himachal Pradesh

An older woman has captured hearts on social media after a video of her opting for an adventure sport went viral. The 73-year-old was seen trying paragliding in Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh.
In the video shared by the paragliding instructor Arun Singh, the woman is seen calm and confident as she takes the plunge. As the clip progresses, the instructor asks her about her age.
Further, the woman shares that she is not new to such activities and had previously participated in a similar adventure in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Before the flight begins, the instructor asks her about her experience. “Dadi, kaisa lag raha hai aapko experience? (Grandmother, how are you finding the experience?)”, he asks.
Responding to Singh, she says, “Bahut achha lag raha hai. Bahut unique experience hai. (It feels very good. It is a very unique experience.)”
Watch here:
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The video has since gone viral, garnering a wave of applause. Several users hailed her for her calm demeanour. “Dadi rocks Duniya (world) shocks…jokes apart…Respect for her…she is v calm and composed,” a user wrote. “Live life your way! Never give up on your dreams!” another user commented.
“Adorable! Super enthusiastic lady living life queen size!” a third user reacted.
Last year, a woman from Haryana made history as the oldest woman to complete a tandem skydive. Mother of retired Brigadier Saurabh Singh Shekhawat, Dr Shraddha Chauhan, jumped from 10,000 feet despite health issues like battling cervical spondylitis, vertigo, and spinal disc issues. She performed the adventure sport at the Narnaul Airstrip in Haryana, India’s only certified civilian drop zone.