‘It was fun’: 72-year-old woman ziplines in Kerala park, video goes viral

Age is no bar when it comes to fulfilling one’s aspirations. In one of the latest viral videos which have been winning the internet, a 72-year-old woman is seen fearlessly ziplining in a park in Kerala’s Palakkad.

The woman first saw the zipline while on a stroll in the park. Her age could not dampen her adventurous spirit as she wanted to experience the thrill of ziplining.

As seen in the video, the woman, clad in a traditional Kerala saree, went ziplining, all the while enjoying the adventure

“I was not afraid at all…I liked it. It was fun,” the woman can be heard saying in the video as she gives a thumbs-up to the person who was with her.

“This is Paruamma. She buried her dreams within herself. I helped her in fulfilling one of her dreams. Let there be more people like Paruamma,” read the caption of the video in Malayalam.

The video was originally shared from the Instagram handle called yathrikan. ‘Yathrikan’ commented saying that the video is from Pothundy in Palakkad.

The reel shared on Instagram has garnered over 47,000 likes so far. Netizens showered their love for the video, with many users pointing out how the woman absolutely aced it even as she enjoyed her experience.