71-year-old retired Bengal teacher becomes Instagram’s favourite for singing ‘Khat’

The original singer of the song, Navjot Ahuja, has reacted to the video in the comments (Source: @gaan_dadu/Instagram, Navjot Ahuja/YouTube)

Fulfilling dreams has no age limit. One can pursue them at any stage of life, and a 71-year-old retired teacher from West Bengal is proving just that by beginning his singing journey at an age when many assume it is too late.

Rabindra Nath Biswas (gaan_dadu) is going viral on Instagram for his singing talents after he sang the cover of a trending song, Khat.

In the viral video that has amassed over eight million views, Biswas is seen singing a few lines from the song, Khat, originally sung by Navjot Ahuja.

Biswas posted the video in low quality, in which he is seen inside a room, presumably in his house, singing. But as they say, “never miss a low-quality video,” Biswas’s video proves it right.