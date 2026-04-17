71-year-old retired Bengal teacher becomes Instagram’s favourite for singing ‘Khat’

Fulfilling dreams has no age limit. One can pursue them at any stage of life, and a 71-year-old retired teacher from West Bengal is proving just that by beginning his singing journey at an age when many assume it is too late.
Rabindra Nath Biswas (gaan_dadu) is going viral on Instagram for his singing talents after he sang the cover of a trending song, Khat.
In the viral video that has amassed over eight million views, Biswas is seen singing a few lines from the song, Khat, originally sung by Navjot Ahuja.
Biswas posted the video in low quality, in which he is seen inside a room, presumably in his house, singing. But as they say, “never miss a low-quality video,” Biswas’s video proves it right.
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The reel didn’t just grab attention from viewers but also from the music industry. Navjot Ahuja responded with teary-eyed emojis, while JioSaavn commented, “Dadu, aap toh chaa gaye (Grandpa, you’ve nailed it).” Amazon Music India added, “Uncle, we love your videos.”
Social media users were equally moved. One wrote, “You’ve proven age is just a number when it comes to talent.” Another echoed the viral sentiment: “Moral of story: never skip low-quality video.” A third comment read, “If he sounds like this at this age, I wonder how he sounded when he was younger.”
In another post, Biswas briefly shared his journey. Born in a small village near Kolkata, he grew up in a household that prioritised stability over creative risks, even though he was always drawn to music. Without formal training, he learned by listening to legends like Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, quietly practising whenever he could.
He later became a Life Science teacher, continuing to sing at small gatherings while raising a family. Unlike his own upbringing, he encouraged his children to follow their passions. Decades passed, and music took a backseat—until a recent kidney ailment forced him to slow down. During that difficult period, his sons motivated him to sing again. What began as a small recording eventually turned into a viral moment, bringing him recognition and appreciation from listeners and even musicians across the country.
Disclaimer: This heartwarming story is for informational and entertainment purposes only. While it highlights a personal journey of resilience following a health recovery, it does not constitute medical advice; always consult a healthcare professional regarding specific health conditions or treatment plans.