70s AI photo trend: 6 Gemini prompts to give your photos a retro Indian look

The AI photo trend is once again taking social media users back several decades. Instead of adding a vintage filter to their pictures, users are turning ordinary photographs into detailed 1970s-style scenes using AI image-generation tools such as Google Gemini.

From old department stores and optical shops to rooftop photography, the trend focuses on recreating specific moments that look as though they were captured decades ago. These photos feature muted colours, film grain, imperfect exposure, faded textures, period clothing, and everyday Indian surroundings.

To create one, users can upload a photograph to Gemini and describe the period, setting, mood, lighting, and photographic style they want. More detailed prompts can help create a more specific and believable result.