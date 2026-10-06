70s AI photo trend: 6 Gemini prompts to give your photos a retro Indian look

The AI photo trend is once again taking social media users back several decades. Instead of adding a vintage filter to their pictures, users are turning ordinary photographs into detailed 1970s-style scenes using AI image-generation tools such as Google Gemini.
From old department stores and optical shops to rooftop photography, the trend focuses on recreating specific moments that look as though they were captured decades ago. These photos feature muted colours, film grain, imperfect exposure, faded textures, period clothing, and everyday Indian surroundings.
To create one, users can upload a photograph to Gemini and describe the period, setting, mood, lighting, and photographic style they want. More detailed prompts can help create a more specific and believable result.
Here are some prompts to try:
Turn your photograph into a scene from the opening day of a newly installed escalator in an Indian department store.
Prompt:
“Transform my uploaded image into an entirely original Indian department-store photograph captured in 1973, on a day when a newly installed escalator has become a point of public curiosity. Preserve the person’s facial identity and natural features. Place them among mirrored columns, patterned flooring, period interiors and curious shoppers. Use authentic 1970s Indian clothing, muted analogue colours, subtle film grain, slight exposure imperfections and the look of a photograph taken on a vintage film camera.”
Give your photograph the feel of an old optical-shop picture without relying on stereotypical oversized 70s glasses.
Prompt:
“Create an entirely original Indian optical-shop photograph from 1974 using my uploaded image as the exact human reference. Preserve the person’s facial identity and features. Place them inside a modest Indian optical shop surrounded by loose trial lenses, glass reflections, wooden displays and a rotating lens tray. Use realistic 1970s interiors, natural indoor lighting, faded colours, analogue film grain and subtle imperfections associated with an old printed photograph.”
This prompt recreates the visual character of an Indian public wall from the early 1970s.
Prompt:
“Transform my uploaded image into an entirely original Indian civic-wall photograph captured in 1972. Preserve the person’s identity and facial features. Place them beside a limewashed public wall featuring hand-painted lettering, uneven brush strokes, chipped paint and a drying paint edge. Recreate the atmosphere of an ordinary Indian street from the early 1970s, with period-appropriate clothing and surroundings. Make it look like an authentic analogue photograph with muted colours, natural shadows and subtle film grain.”
For something more cinematic, imagine the subject attending a photography lesson on an Indian rooftop.
Prompt:
“Create an entirely original Indian rooftop photography-learning photograph from 1977 using my uploaded image as the exact human reference. Preserve the person’s facial identity and natural appearance. Place them in a small rooftop photography class with a vintage camera, grey card and basic photographic equipment. Include strong afternoon shadows, weathered terraces and authentic 1970s Indian surroundings. Give the photograph a documentary feel with muted colours, realistic analogue film grain and slight imperfections.”
For a quintessentially Indian retro setting, transform the photograph into a railway-platform scene.
Prompt:
“Transform my uploaded image into an entirely original Indian railway-platform photograph from 1975. Preserve the person’s exact facial identity and natural features. Place them on a busy Indian railway platform with period luggage, old railway signage, metal benches and passengers dressed in authentic 1970s clothing. Use warm natural light, faded colours, realistic analogue film grain, slight motion blur and the imperfect texture of a photograph printed from 35mm film.”
Users can also recreate the feeling of an ordinary family photograph taken in an Indian neighbourhood.
Prompt:
“Create an entirely original Indian neighbourhood photograph from 1976 using my uploaded image as the exact human reference. Preserve the person’s identity, facial features and natural expression. Place them outside a modest Indian home with scooters, balconies, potted plants, textured walls and everyday neighbourhood activity typical of the 1970s. Make the photograph feel candid and unstaged, as though taken by a family member on a 35mm film camera. Use slightly faded colours, subtle grain, natural lighting and authentic period details.”
Rather than simply asking Gemini to “make this photo vintage”, users can describe a particular year, location, objects, clothing, lighting and photographic style. They can then refine the generated image by asking the AI to change specific elements while retaining the subject’s appearance.