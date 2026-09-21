7-month pregnant, Indian woman completes HYROX race, wins hearts online

Jenne revealed that she did a mixed doubles after more than a year off racing (Photo: @hyroxindia/Instagram)

At seven months of pregnancy, an Indian woman has completed not just one but several HYROX competitions, recently winning hearts on social media.

Videos of Jenne, regional race director for China at HYROX World, performing challenges like sandbag lunges, wall balls, burpee broad jumps, sledge push, farmer’s carry, and running are being shared widely.

Click on the link to watch the video.

Sharing her HYROX Japan experience on Instagram, Jenne said she did a mixed doubles after more than a year off racing. Despite doubting herself and losing her training intensity during pregnancy, she was determined to live every moment of the challenge.