7-month pregnant, Indian woman completes HYROX race, wins hearts online

At seven months of pregnancy, an Indian woman has completed not just one but several HYROX competitions, recently winning hearts on social media.
Videos of Jenne, regional race director for China at HYROX World, performing challenges like sandbag lunges, wall balls, burpee broad jumps, sledge push, farmer’s carry, and running are being shared widely.
Click on the link to watch the video.
Sharing her HYROX Japan experience on Instagram, Jenne said she did a mixed doubles after more than a year off racing. Despite doubting herself and losing her training intensity during pregnancy, she was determined to live every moment of the challenge.
“While giving myself grace for being a different version of me today, and just take it in station by station. It was helpful that people around me were so encouraging, that there were strangers cheering on us, wishing us well just because. And that I have the most supportive partner who would move mountains for me, and pick up my slack just so I could finish this race feeling like myself once again. I hope they know how much this meant to me,” she wrote.
“There are some life events that just leave you euphoric, this was one of them. I don’t know if anyone can tell, I was ecstatic doing this race, working this race, being in Chiba, just the whole darn thing,” she added.
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The video quickly gained momentum on social media, amassing over two million views and a wave of reactions.
“I literally cried watching this video, I’m in my 7th month of pregnancy and I know how hard is it to get out of bed every morning and go to the gym. You’re a superwoman and I think you should know that mama,” a user wrote.
“This is what true Nari Shakti looks like. Keep inspiring!” another user commented.
“Huggeeee example for India. Where even bending down during pregnancy is a taboo! Kudos,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical or fitness advice. Consult a healthcare professional before attempting high-intensity exercise during pregnancy.