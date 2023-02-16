65-year-old woman from UP reunites with family, Mumbai Police earns plaudits online

Mumbai Police has won hearts online for helping reunite a stranded 65-year-old woman with her family. The woman was left stranded at Bandra Terminus and she requested the police force for help. Vile Parle police connected with her family in Uttar Pradesh and she made her way back home. The grateful woman also invited the police officers to her home.

In a video shared by Mumbai Police on Instagram, the elderly woman is seen sitting inside a police station. A police officer is seen making calls while another officer is seen interacting with her. With folded hands, she is seen expressing her gratitude. A young man, who seems to be her son, is seen taking her back from the police station and is heard saying “Thank you,” to the cops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

“Making our way into the hearts & home of citizens! An heartwarming exchange followed after Vile Parle Personnel helped a lost & confused 65y/o lady reunite with her family,” Mumbai Police wrote on Instagram.

The clip shared three days ago has amassed more than 2.8 lakh views on the Meta owned platform. Mumbai police earned plaudits online for their commitment to duty and some users noted about the canine sleeping peacefully inside the police station.

A user commented, “Wish every state police worked in this manner.” Another user wrote, “Always, Greatful for your serviceThank you!” A third user commented, “I liked the fact that dog was sleeping peacefully inside the police station. Good example.”

In a similar incident in 2019, the police force had won praise online for reuniting an elderly woman with her family within 10 minutes. The stranded woman was taken to the police station by a good Samaritan and the Mumbai Police acted swiftly, traced her family, connected with them instantly.