64-year-old truck driver impresses tens of thousands with his football skills

They say when it comes to passion, age is nothing but just a number. Nobody embodies this sentiment better than James, a 64-year-old man who has become famous for his formidable football skills.

The sexagenarian from Ambalavayal village in Kerala’s Wayanad district is a lorry driver.

Earlier this month, a video went viral in which James could be seen juggling a football on his shoulders and head. The video was shared by one Pradeep Ramesh on his Instagram account, @prsoccerart.

While sharing the small clip, Ramesh wrote, “I had the privilege of meeting this 64 year old who still plays football. He drives a truck for a living and carries his Football kit with him in his lorry. He was part of the wayanad football team and is the only one who still plays the game. One thing I really learned from him is this- You love doing something? Just go do it. As the song says -” ONE DAY WE’LL LEAVE THIS WORLD BEHIND, SO LIVE A LIFE YOU WILL REMEMBER”.

The Instagram post has been liked by more than 3.4 lakh people. Commenting on the post, a user wrote on the social media platform, “Talent doesn’t have age🔥 ”.

Another user remarked, “Tell me you’re from Kerala without telling me you’re from Kerala 👆 ”.

Last year Ramesh posted a video with James on his YouTube channel in which the latter said he was energised every day by playing football as the sport was his true passion.