64-year-old intern joins Mumbai start-up; founder says ‘best decision we’ve made’

A Mumbai-based startup founder has won praise online after sharing how hiring a 64-year-old intern became one of the most rewarding decisions for his company.
Joshua Salins, the founder of Hobby Tribe, posted a video on Instagram introducing the senior intern to his followers. The clip began with the text, “POV: You have a 64-year-old intern at your startup,” before showing him immersed in work at his desk, typing on a laptop with full concentration.
As the video progressed, it featured moments of him interacting with younger colleagues, participating in discussions, and sharing insights with the team. On-screen captions highlighted the wealth of experience he brought from years of building and scaling businesses, while another noted his role in influencing the company’s culture.
“We just got a 64-year-old intern in the office, and it’s the best decision we’ve made at @hobbytribe_official,” Salins wrote alongside the post.
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The unusual hiring choice sparked curiosity among viewers, with one person asking, “Why is he an intern?”
Replying in the comments, Salins explained that the man simply wanted to stay engaged professionally rather than spend his time at home. “cause he wanted to keep working and didn’t want to just sit at home. Also he has so much knowledge to give when he can so helps out alot !” he responded.
Many social media users admired the intern’s enthusiasm, suggesting that he seemed motivated by a desire to keep learning, contributing, and sharing his expertise rather than by necessity. Others joked that if he ever recommended a shortcut or life advice, people should probably trust him, given his decades of experience.
One commenter wrote, “Honestly between me and him, he’s the cooler intern by a long shot.” Another said, “I would really love to be around him and learn so much in the process…. Priceless experience of a lifetime.”
The story also reminded many people of the 2015 film The Intern, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. The movie follows a 70-year-old widower who joins a fast-growing startup as a senior intern and eventually becomes a trusted mentor to the company’s young founder. Several users remarked that Salins’ video felt like “The Intern, but in real life.”