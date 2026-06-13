64-year-old intern joins Mumbai start-up; founder says ‘best decision we’ve made’

Joshua Salins, the founder of Hobby Tribe, posted a video on Instagram introducing the senior intern to his followers

A Mumbai-based startup founder has won praise online after sharing how hiring a 64-year-old intern became one of the most rewarding decisions for his company.

Joshua Salins, the founder of Hobby Tribe, posted a video on Instagram introducing the senior intern to his followers. The clip began with the text, “POV: You have a 64-year-old intern at your startup,” before showing him immersed in work at his desk, typing on a laptop with full concentration.

As the video progressed, it featured moments of him interacting with younger colleagues, participating in discussions, and sharing insights with the team. On-screen captions highlighted the wealth of experience he brought from years of building and scaling businesses, while another noted his role in influencing the company’s culture.