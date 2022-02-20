‘Nobody could match her enthusiasm, energy’: 62-year-old woman treks Agasthyarkoodam peak. Watch video

When it comes to explorations and adventure, elderly people often refrain even if they are physically fit and strong. However, a 62-year-old woman, Nagaratnamma, has defied stereotypes and proved that age is just a number. She climbed the second highest peak in Kerala, Agasthyarkoodam in Thiruvananthapuram, on February 16.

The Bangalore resident has been lauded by netizens after a video of her trekking surfaced online. Clad in saree, Nagaratnamma is seen easily trekking one of the highest and toughest peaks in the Sahyadri mountain range. The video also shows her smiling gleefully after her rope climbing.

In a post on Instagram, user Vishnu wrote it was Nagaratnamma’s first trip outside Karnataka. “She said for the last 40 yrs after her marriage she had been busy with family responsibilities. Now since her children all grown up and settled she can pursue her dreams. Nobody could match her enthusiasm and energy. It was one of the most motivating and enriching experience for all those who watched her climb..,” he said in the post.

Watch the video:

The clip has been doing rounds on social media and the comments section is replete with love and fire emojis.

Before Nagaratnamma, a 72-year-old woman stunned netizens after she was seen fearlessly zip lining in a park in Kerala’s Palakkad. “I was not afraid at all…I liked it. It was fun,” the woman was heard saying in the video as she gave a fist bump to the person who was with her.