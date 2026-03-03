600 employees on 1 jacket: This Mumbai founder refused to take the stage alone at the NSE listing

The jacket, printed with photographs of every employee, has taken the Internet by storm (Image source: @nseindia/Instagram)

A Mumbai-based founder caught the internet’s eye with his custom-made jacket, honouring all his 600 employees. Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited, marked the company’s listing on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in the jacket.

Instead of a traditional suit, Jain opted to carry his team with him on stage, symbolically. The jacket, printed with photographs of every CleanMax employee, has taken the internet by storm. Among the most widely shared posts was a behind-the-scenes video by Sweta Sajnani, Chief People and Culture Officer at CleanMax. The video captured the detailed craftsmanship behind the idea.