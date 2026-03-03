600 employees on 1 jacket: This Mumbai founder refused to take the stage alone at the NSE listing

A Mumbai-based founder caught the internet’s eye with his custom-made jacket, honouring all his 600 employees. Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited, marked the company’s listing on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in the jacket.
Instead of a traditional suit, Jain opted to carry his team with him on stage, symbolically. The jacket, printed with photographs of every CleanMax employee, has taken the internet by storm. Among the most widely shared posts was a behind-the-scenes video by Sweta Sajnani, Chief People and Culture Officer at CleanMax. The video captured the detailed craftsmanship behind the idea.
“At the NSE ceremony today, our MD Kuldeep Jain made sure it wasn’t just his moment — it was everyone’s. He wore a jacket with photographs of all 600 Cleanmax employees printed on it. A simple but powerful gesture that said this milestone belongs to all of us,” she wrote.
She added, “What people saw was the final moment on stage. What they didn’t see was the journey behind it — coordinating 600 photos, multiple design rounds, tight timelines. I had the opportunity to bring this idea to life, and it was truly a project in itself. Sharing a small glimpse of that journey here.”
The video quickly gained traction across all social media platforms, winning plaudits. “Brilliant idea of putting up People first on the most memorable day. Excellent,” a user wrote. “Wowww!! That’s heart touching,” another user commented.
In a post congratulating the company, the NSE wrote, “Shri. Kuldeep Jain, Founder & MD, CleanMax, shares his enriching listing experience with NSE and reflects on how NSE is driving the vision of Viksit Bharat.”
Last year, a businessman from Louisiana made waves after he sold his company and gave bonuses to his employees. According to reports, the former CEO stated that several employees had been loyal to him during challenging times.