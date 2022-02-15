Watch: 60-year-old Kerala man turns a model, his stylish makeover has netizens impressed

A 60-year-old daily wage labourer, Mammikka, has found instant internet fame after he worked as a model for a wedding suit company in Kerala’s Kozhikode district. Netizens are impressed by his makeover and the comfort he displayed in front of the camera.

An earlier photo of the man was posted by photographer Shareek Vayalil on social media. After the response he received, he decided to do a full-blown photoshoot and also gave Mammikka a sleek makeover.

The new video was shared by Vayalil on his Instagram account and is earning plaudits. It captures the elderly man‘s makeover and the process of shoot. While he is seen walking through a street carrying vegetables in his usual style in the beginning, he later struts around the same area in a stylish blazer and sunglasses. A perfectly groomed Mammikka is also seen working on a laptop and striking poses for the camera. The 60-year-old man is a familiar sight in Koduvally area of Kozhikode, wearing a lungi and shirt. His makeover has left the local people in utter disbelief.

Talking to indianexpress.com over phone Vayalil, the photographer behind the viral shoot, said that Mammikka is his close friend and neighbour. “After watching the video, people from far-flung places, including foreign countries contacted and congratulated me. We received rare reviews from Mammika’s wide network of friends. The clip went viral beyond my expectations,” he said.

Apart from managing and owning Shk digital, photography and videography studio in Koduvally, Vayalil also owns a wedding suit store, Your Choice. “Our friends or native people usually pose as model for our advertisements on billboards. This time, we chose Mammika and Majnas, a local salon owner, did his makeover. The video was shot in Hylite Business park,” he added.

“While Mammikka is adored online, he is busy with usual work and routine now. He is headed to work today,” Vayalil further said.