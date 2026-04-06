‘No one is waiting’: 60-year-old auto driver’s reason for working late is moving the internet to tears

A late-night auto-rickshaw ride turned into a heartfelt moment for a passenger after a conversation with the driver left a lasting impression. The video, shared by Instagram user Nikhil, shows a quiet scene from the backseat of an auto-rickshaw.

In the viral video, the driver appears composed and focused, navigating the roads with ease. A text overlay reads, “Today my auto wale bhaiya taught me something unexpected.” The driver seemed to be in his late 50s or early 60s, still putting in long hours behind the wheel.

Curious, the passenger asked why he continued working so tirelessly at his age. The driver’s answer was that work was no longer about earning money, but had become a way to pass the time. The driver further opened up about his life, sharing that he had been married for over 30 years and has three daughters, all of whom now live in different cities.