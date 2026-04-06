‘No one is waiting’: 60-year-old auto driver’s reason for working late is moving the internet to tears

A late-night auto-rickshaw ride turned into a heartfelt moment for a passenger after a conversation with the driver left a lasting impression. The video, shared by Instagram user Nikhil, shows a quiet scene from the backseat of an auto-rickshaw.
In the viral video, the driver appears composed and focused, navigating the roads with ease. A text overlay reads, “Today my auto wale bhaiya taught me something unexpected.” The driver seemed to be in his late 50s or early 60s, still putting in long hours behind the wheel.
Curious, the passenger asked why he continued working so tirelessly at his age. The driver’s answer was that work was no longer about earning money, but had become a way to pass the time. The driver further opened up about his life, sharing that he had been married for over 30 years and has three daughters, all of whom now live in different cities.
He had followed a routine for years, which involved returning home late at night to a wife who would be waiting at the door, ready to ask about his day and serve him a warm meal. However, his wife had passed away, leaving him alone.
Towards the end of the ride, the passenger asked if he was finally heading home. The driver smiled and said he would continue driving a little longer. When asked why, he replied, “Ghar jaane ki jaldi tab hoti hai jab koi intezaar kar raha ho (One feels like going home when there’s someone waiting for you at home).”
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video has resonated with several social media users, prompting a wave of reactions. “Some people don’t stay out because they love the noise… they stay because silence at home feels louder,” a user wrote. “I don’t feel like coming home since i came to Canada i just stay outside working or doing uber because I can’t bear the silence at home. I come home when I’m 100% tired and can just lay down and sleep,” another user commented.
“I can feel his pain. It says a lot about how he misses his wife so badly. His loss isn’t something which God can heal but I hope he would meet people like you who make him feel better everyday,” a third user reacted.