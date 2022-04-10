After a 60-feet steel bridge is stolen in Bihar, netizens talk about being ‘super impressed’

Thieves in Bihar’s Rohtas district managed to cut away a 60-feet abandoned steel bridge leaving netizens surprised by the news and many came up with funny reactions. “Super impressed! They shd be allowed to mention this on their resume,” commented a user.

Bihar |60-feet long-abandoned steel bridge stolen by thieves in Rohtas district Villagers informed some people pretending as mechanical dept officials uprooted bridge using machines like JCB & gas-cutters. We've filed the FIR:Arshad Kamal Shamshi, Junior Engineer,Irrigation dept pic.twitter.com/o4ZWVDkWie — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

Photographs shared by ANI on Twitter show just bars left in place of the bridge.

Robbery is also advancing with Technology!!! Was the bridge for road or railway? How the Irrigation department is related with this? Was it then to support the pipes? Then, what happened to the pipes? Why was it not disposed as a scrap, which could have been reused or recycled?😯 — Damodara Bhat (@BhatDamodara) April 9, 2022

Super impressed! They shd be allowed to mention this on their resume — Dr V 🦷💉 (@DrVW30) April 9, 2022

Bridge kaun chuarata h bhai😂 pic.twitter.com/SzVvFopuLp — Flash (@AalsiFlash) April 9, 2022

Script is ready, movie when ? — Shubh (@sau_shubh) April 9, 2022

Bunty and Babli are real — Fawkes (@Mister_Kapoor) April 9, 2022

Gandhi Chaudhary, a villager, said that the accused told them they had been hired by the irrigation department for the purpose when asked about their identity, according to Reuters.

A police officer told Reuters Amiyawar residents assumed that government officials had decided to dismantle the old bridge, built over a water canal some three decades ago, as it was not in use. An application was earlier submitted to the irrigation department for dismantling the bridge, as per the report.

“A police investigation is ongoing to bust the gang behind the dismantling of the bridge. We have identified some members of the gang and some are yet to be tracked down. They destroyed public property and stole a bridge,” Subash Kumar, a police officer, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“Villagers informed some people pretending as mechanical department officials uprooted the bridge using machines like JCB and gas-cutters. We’ve filed an FIR,” Arshad Kamal Shamshi, a junior engineer with the irrigation department, was quoted as saying by ANI in a tweet.