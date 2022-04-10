scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 10, 2022
After a 60-feet steel bridge is stolen in Bihar, netizens talk about being ‘super impressed’

The thieves used machines like an earthmover and gas cutters to cut the three-decade-old bridge.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 10, 2022 8:10:14 pm
thieves steal bridge in Bihar, thieves, bridge stolen, stealing bridge, Rohtas, steel bridge stolen, indian expressPhotographs shared by ANI on Twitter show just bars left in place of the bridge.

Thieves in Bihar’s Rohtas district managed to cut away a 60-feet abandoned steel bridge leaving netizens surprised by the news and many came up with funny reactions. “Super impressed! They shd be allowed to mention this on their resume,” commented a user.

Gandhi Chaudhary, a villager, said that the accused told them they had been hired by the irrigation department for the purpose when asked about their identity, according to Reuters.

A police officer told Reuters Amiyawar residents assumed that government officials had decided to dismantle the old bridge, built over a water canal some three decades ago, as it was not in use. An application was earlier submitted to the irrigation department for dismantling the bridge, as per the report.



“A police investigation is ongoing to bust the gang behind the dismantling of the bridge. We have identified some members of the gang and some are yet to be tracked down. They destroyed public property and stole a bridge,” Subash Kumar, a police officer, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“Villagers informed some people pretending as mechanical department officials uprooted the bridge using machines like JCB and gas-cutters. We’ve filed an FIR,” Arshad Kamal Shamshi, a junior engineer with the irrigation department, was quoted as saying by ANI in a tweet.

