‘17,500 feet at minus 30 degree Celsius’: 55-year-old ITBP personnel completes over 60 push-ups in Ladakh

Defence personnel have to be physically fit and have the stamina as they guard borders across the country. In a display of the endurance and physical strength of one of its personnel, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shared a video of a soldier doing more than 60 push-ups in Ladakh.

The 55-year-old ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal is seen doing the push-ups in the snow-clad area in the video. While the person capturing the video counts to 65, Sonal keeps doing the push-ups without losing balance. Midway, he looks at the camera and smiles as well. After finishing the push-ups, Sonal stands up with his arms wide open gleefully.

Watch the video:

Push-ups at icy heights… ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal (Age- 55 years) completes more than 60 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at minus 30 degree celsius temperature around in Ladakh.#Himveers #FitIndia #FitnessMotivation pic.twitter.com/Fc6BnfmGqH — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 23, 2022

The clip shared by ITBP was captioned, “Push-ups at icy heights…ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal (Age- 55 years) completes more than 60 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at minus 30-degree Celsius temperature around in Ladakh.#Himveers#FitIndia #FitnessMotivation.”

The clip has been viewed more than 2,800 times so far since being shared on Wednesday. Netizens lauded Sonal for his endurance. “Great proud of you salute,” commented a user.

Great proud of you salute — PATHUBHA VAGHELA (@PATHUBHAVAGHEL1) February 23, 2022

Salute to indian army — Chetan Kothari (@ChetanK14733280) February 23, 2022

A Legendary Himveer – Ratan Singh Sonal- a mountaineer par excellence, a saviour; there is not a peak he hasn't climbed or expedition he's participated in. A Soldier through and through. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png More glory to Commandant RS Sonal, of ITBP https://t.co/mkp4nncdIa — Baba Leopard Singh- Lutyens' Wale! 🇮🇳🇦🇫 (@Leopard212) February 23, 2022

Armed forces personnel have been earning respect online after videos highlighting the impossible odds they face on a daily basis while working in high-altitude areas during peak winters were shared on the internet. Recently, a video showing ITBP personnel patrolling in knee-deep snow at 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand did rounds on social media. In the video, the ITBP personnel were seen following each other while holding a rope.