From 54% in Class 10 to IIT Bombay: Student’s remarkable turnaround

Jainendrajeet changed how he approached learning. Before attending classes, he would watch educational videos to understand the basics of a topic in advance (AI generated image)

Class 10 board exam marks are often seen as a defining moment in a student’s life. But for Jainendrajeet, they became the starting point of a remarkable comeback rather than the end of a dream. After scoring 54 per cent in his Class 10 boards, he refused to let the disappointing result define him.

A few years later, he secured admission to IIT Bombay‘s prestigious Computer Science programme.

In a YouTube video, Jainendrajeet looked back on the journey that transformed him from a student struggling with low board marks into an IIT Bombay undergraduate. He said there was no shortcut or miracle involved. The change came from identifying where he had gone wrong, improving his study techniques and showing up consistently every single day.