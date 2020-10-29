A 4-year-old girl’s rendition of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ is a hit on social media

A four-year-old girl’s cover of AR Rahman’s famous song ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ has been getting her a lot of praise on social media from across the country.

Esther Hnamte, the four-year-old preschooler from Mizoram’s Lunglei district, hits the high notes in the song almost perfectly and many have been tagging the singer to bring the performance to his notice.

The video features the child holding the national flag in her hand and picturesque images from the state.

Hnamte has a YouTube channel on which she posts songs in Mizo, English and Hindi. Since setting up the channel earlier this year, the child already has over 57,000 subscribers.

Many said the child’s version of the song was the ‘cutest version’. Here’s are some of the other reactions to the song.

