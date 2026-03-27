‘4 km in 45 minutes’: Noida startup founder’s viral post on ‘2004-era roads’ sparks debate on urban commute

A startup founder from Noida has triggered a fresh online debate about traffic congestion and the state of urban infrastructure after describing his frustrating daily commute.
Posting on X, Kidbea founder Swapnil Srivastav shared that although his workplace is only 4 km from his home, the journey still takes him around 45 minutes by car. “That’s not a typo. 4 km. 45 minutes. In a car,” he wrote, adding that he could have simply walked, paused for a chai break, and still arrived sooner.
He stressed that his situation reflects a larger urban reality, pointing to data on commute durations in India’s major cities. According to him, average travel times hover around 67.5 minutes in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, followed by Mumbai at 62.5 minutes, Chennai at 61 minutes, Hyderabad at 59.5 minutes, and Pune at 59 minutes. He noted that the figures were drawn from nearly 14 lakh corporate cab rides, particularly involving employees working in Global Capability Centres (GCCs).
“The most organised, well-funded, globally backed offices in India, and their employees are still losing 2 hours daily sitting in traffic,” he wrote.
Highlighting the scale of the issue, Srivastav added, “400,000 trips in Bengaluru alone. 300,000 in Delhi-NCR. World-class talent. World-class offices. But the roads connecting homes to those offices? Still stuck in 2004.”
He also pointed out the personal toll of such long travel times, saying productivity drops, focus is lost even before the first meeting begins, and energy is drained before the laptop is opened. “2 hours of your day just gone. Every single day,” he wrote, estimating that this could translate to nearly 500 hours a year spent in traffic.
To tackle the problem, he proposed measures like flexible work timings, satellite offices, hybrid work policies, and better last-mile connectivity. “Talent is here. The ambition is here. The work ethic is here. The road just isn’t. And until we fix that, we’re leaving hundreds of productive hours on the table every single year,” he concluded.
My office is 4 km from home in Noida.
I spend 45 minutes getting there every single day.
That’s not a typo.
4 km. 45 minutes. In a car.
At that speed, I could’ve walked, gotten a chai break, and still reached before the traffic cleared.
But here’s the thing, I’m not even the…
— Swapnil Srivastav (@theswapnilsri) March 26, 2026
His post struck a chord with many users who shared their own experiences. One person wrote, “The satellite offices have to be built, I am wasting 4 hours daily in commute. The new RTO mandate is killing productivity like anything. Earlier, we were giving the same hours to office but now standing in crowded buses and metros.”
Another user pointed to gaps in public transport, saying, “Haha, the irony is Noida doesn’t have any city bus services as public transport..only e-rickshaws and shared autos, selected areas covered by metro (link between DMRC and NMRC is still missing)… traffic is going to grow much rapidly due to increased disposable income.”
A third commenter suggested practical workarounds, writing, “Some tricks from a fellow traffic buddy: Try alternate routes most people avoid, they might be longer in distance but way faster. I skip the obvious path every time. Take this way instead!”
Meanwhile, someone else questioned why he didn’t switch to a two-wheeler for such a short distance. Responding to that, Srivastav said ongoing construction has made roads dusty and difficult to navigate. “Most roads are dug up for flyovers and underpasses, so it’s not just traffic, it’s dust everywhere. Bike isn’t even an option in Delhi NCR, you’ll reach office covered in dust and need a shower, which most offices don’t have. Car means traffic, bike means dust. You’re stuck either way. And honestly, Bengaluru weather isn’t even comparable here.”