‘4 km in 45 minutes’: Noida startup founder’s viral post on ‘2004-era roads’ sparks debate on urban commute

To tackle the problem, Srivastav proposed measures like flexible work timings, satellite offices, hybrid work policies, and better last-mile connectivity

A startup founder from Noida has triggered a fresh online debate about traffic congestion and the state of urban infrastructure after describing his frustrating daily commute.

Posting on X, Kidbea founder Swapnil Srivastav shared that although his workplace is only 4 km from his home, the journey still takes him around 45 minutes by car. “That’s not a typo. 4 km. 45 minutes. In a car,” he wrote, adding that he could have simply walked, paused for a chai break, and still arrived sooner.

He stressed that his situation reflects a larger urban reality, pointing to data on commute durations in India’s major cities. According to him, average travel times hover around 67.5 minutes in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, followed by Mumbai at 62.5 minutes, Chennai at 61 minutes, Hyderabad at 59.5 minutes, and Pune at 59 minutes. He noted that the figures were drawn from nearly 14 lakh corporate cab rides, particularly involving employees working in Global Capability Centres (GCCs).