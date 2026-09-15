3,500 kg of mehendi in 3 hours: Lakhs of devotees at Jaipur temple that promises marriage

Sinjara mehendi holds special significance for devotees visiting the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiSep 15, 2026 11:57 AM IST
Jaipur Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple crowdAround 3,500 kg of mehendi was distributed within just three hours (Photo: @beautifuljaipur/Instagram)
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Jaipur’s famous Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple witnessed a massive rush on September 13 during the Sinjara festival, with thousands of devotees gathering to collect the special mehendi offered at the temple. The overwhelming turnout reportedly prompted authorities to begin the distribution of mehendi earlier than scheduled.

Sinjara mehendi holds special significance for devotees visiting the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple. It is believed that people facing obstacles in getting married offer mehendi at the temple and later apply it to their hands, with the hope that they will get a suitable life partner within a year.

Devotees travel from Delhi, Chandigarh

According to an Instagram post, around 3,500 kg of mehendi was distributed within just three hours. Devotees reportedly travelled from cities including Delhi and Chandigarh to collect the mehendi, while some had begun arriving at the temple the previous night.

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Videos shared on social media showed long queues and large crowds gathered outside the temple. The rush also led to traffic disruptions in the surrounding areas. Pushing and jostling were reportedly witnessed at the venue, and a woman devotee from Maharashtra allegedly fainted amid the crowd.

Watch here:

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The video has since gone viral, drawing a deluge of reactions. “Where is Salman Khan?” a user joked. “Despite so many single people, our country’s population is skyrocketing,” another user commented.

“It is better to work on yourself first and then look for a partner,” a third user chimed in.

The Sinjara festival is observed around Ganesh Chaturthi.

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