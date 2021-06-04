scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 04, 2021
Most read

3-yr-old girl in Nagaland goes to doctor by herself while parents were out for work, photo wins the internet

The little girl, Lipavi, reportedly had cold symptoms but since her parents had left to work in the field, she decided to come all by herself for a checkup at the health center.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 4, 2021 2:36:26 pm
nagaland little go to health centre alone, 3 year old goes to doctor alone for checkup, Lipavi nagaland doctor viral photo, good news, indian expressMany doctors too commented saying her picture is giving them hope in such times.

‘Age is just a number’. So goes the adage to describe accomplishments of elders. However, netizens have been using to it to praise a toddle for her self awareness and sense of responsibility after she went to a health centre by herself. Yes, a 3-year-old in Nagaland went to get a check-up done while her parents were at work. Now, photo of the little girl is going viral.

The medical staff at Hebolimi health centre in Ghathashi Tehsil of Zunheboto district were pleasantly surprised to the little one, identified as Lipavi, turning up to get an examination done. According to The Morung Express, Lipavi had common cold symptoms the previous night but since her parents had left to work in the fields, she decided to go for a checkup at the health and wellness center by herself.

All masked up, she turned up at the health centre, and was attended to by the Community Health Officer (CHO). A picture of the little girl with the doctor is winning hearts online.

Sharing the image and praising the girl, Benjamin Yepthomi, State President of BJYM, Nagaland wrote: “At a time when adults are reluctant to get themselves tested & vaccinated, little Lipavi, in her innocence, is showing the way forward the rest of us. Responsibility is the need of the hour.” Wishing her a speedy recovery, she showered praise and also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in his tweet.

As much as people were impressed by the girl, some were also concerned how only at 3 years age she managed to go alone. Yepthomi replied to people worried and explained: “It’s in the remote village, it’s just a walkable distance from home.”

People on social media were highly impressed by the little one and hoped that even adults show this level of awareness and responsibility. Many also lauded her parents for teaching her well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 04: Latest News

Advertisement