3-yr-old girl in Nagaland goes to doctor by herself while parents were out for work, photo wins the internet

Many doctors too commented saying her picture is giving them hope in such times.

‘Age is just a number’. So goes the adage to describe accomplishments of elders. However, netizens have been using to it to praise a toddle for her self awareness and sense of responsibility after she went to a health centre by herself. Yes, a 3-year-old in Nagaland went to get a check-up done while her parents were at work. Now, photo of the little girl is going viral.

The medical staff at Hebolimi health centre in Ghathashi Tehsil of Zunheboto district were pleasantly surprised to the little one, identified as Lipavi, turning up to get an examination done. According to The Morung Express, Lipavi had common cold symptoms the previous night but since her parents had left to work in the fields, she decided to go for a checkup at the health and wellness center by herself.

All masked up, she turned up at the health centre, and was attended to by the Community Health Officer (CHO). A picture of the little girl with the doctor is winning hearts online.

Sharing the image and praising the girl, Benjamin Yepthomi, State President of BJYM, Nagaland wrote: “At a time when adults are reluctant to get themselves tested & vaccinated, little Lipavi, in her innocence, is showing the way forward the rest of us. Responsibility is the need of the hour.” Wishing her a speedy recovery, she showered praise and also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in his tweet.

As much as people were impressed by the girl, some were also concerned how only at 3 years age she managed to go alone. Yepthomi replied to people worried and explained: “It’s in the remote village, it’s just a walkable distance from home.”

People on social media were highly impressed by the little one and hoped that even adults show this level of awareness and responsibility. Many also lauded her parents for teaching her well.

It is heart-warming to see a little girl being responsible enough to take herself to the Health Centre. Her concern and presence of mind at this young age is an inspiration for us. Wishing her good health.@mygovindia @MyGovNagaland https://t.co/gjIKWG45pU — H. Khehovi (@Hkhehoviy) June 4, 2021

That’s what we need #teachthemyoung#awareness . She should be made the brand ambassador. Even my daughter asks me to #MaskUp before I leave the house. — Dr Shradha Suman (@ShradhaSuman16) June 4, 2021

When there are lots of reports of Doctor assault which makes our moral down this pic makes my day https://t.co/dAoIErqTe8 — Dr Nabajyoti Dey (@NaArnab) June 4, 2021

