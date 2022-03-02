‘My little chef’: 3-year-old awes everyone with his knowledge of spices and pulses

With the advent of quick food deliveries and the rise of pre-cooked food, more and more people are forgetting the names of spices and pulses found in grocery stores. But three-year-old Abir is not one of them.

A video shared by Sonika Bhasin, a media professional who shares content about her low-waste and sustainable lifestyle on social media, shows her son Abir easily naming different ingredients found in a grocery store.

In the short clip, one can see Abir naming spices and pulses like bay leaf, cardamom, and badi elaichi (black cardamom). What is even more interesting is that the young boy is able to differentiate between similar-looking pulses as well. He breezily names masoor daal, chana daal, toor daal, and moong daal as his mother encourages him after he guesses the ingredients correctly.

Expressing awe at the knowledge of the little boy, an Instagram user commented, “The fact that he knows the difference between chana and toor daal is enough for me to give him a medal 👏❤️. Smartypants!!”.

Another person echoed the sentiment and wrote, “Such a cutie!! 😍He knows more lentils and masalas than I knew. I used to call them yellow and orange and black daal… 😂”.

The video, shot at Adrish (a zero-waste store chain), has been seen over 78,000 times and has over 500 comments.