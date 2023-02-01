scorecardresearch
‘3 legs 2 diff heads!’: Video of an Anteater leaves netizens confused

The anteaters are native to Central and South America.

Gaint Anteater’s confusing look Some species of anteaters like the Giant Anteater appear as if they have has two heads.
‘3 legs 2 diff heads!’: Video of an Anteater leaves netizens confused
Outside of Central and Southern America, very few people know of the anteaters. As its name suggests, an anteater is a wild animal that commonly feeds on ants and termites. These insect-eating mammals are edentate, which means that they have no teeth. They rely on their long tongue to feast on insects, while their claws are used to dig up wood and ground.

What makes them unique is their appearance. Some species of anteaters like the Gaint Anteater appear as if they have has two heads. However, this illusion is created by their black and white furry paws which give the appearance that their front limb is the head. Additionally, sometimes their actual head, which is an elongated snout, looks like a leg at first glance.

Now a video that shows a gaint anteater’s confusing look has gone viral. The seven-second clip which appears to have been taken at a zoo enclosure, shows the animal breaking a wooden log to eat the termites and ants within it.

This undated video was shared online by a popular account that goes by the name Figen (@TheFigen_) on Sunday. This video has so far gathered over 3.8 million views.

Commenting on the video, many people expressed their confusion about the mammal’s appearance. Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “3 legs 2 diff heads! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤷‍♀️ THAT’s interesting!”. Another person said, “I thought it’s leg was a second head I was so confused”.

However, many people also pointed out that this confusion was a result of the lack of awareness about wild animals.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 12:52 IST
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special

