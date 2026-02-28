‘I have stacks of degrees but no job’: 26-year-old’s viral warning against ‘government job trap’ sparks debate

In 2026, choosing a successful career has become increasingly overwhelming. With the constant fear of AI replacing jobs, reports of mass layoffs by major companies, and widespread confusion about personal strengths, many young people feel uncertain about their future. Amid this anxiety, a video of a 26-year-old woman has gone viral in which she says that despite holding multiple degrees and certifications, she remains unemployed, and she has a message for the internet.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, says, “Main 26 saal ki hoon aur mere paas duniya bhar ki pothi hai, degrees hai but still main berozgaar hoon.” (I am 26 years old and I have stacks of books and degrees from everywhere, but I am still unemployed.)

She then highlights her academic record, saying she scored an 8.2 CGPA and secured 59 per cent in Class 12 with PCMB (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology). “Uske baad main graduation karti rahi, time waste karti rahi degree ke peeche bhaagti rahi, phir post-graduation kiya. Then I realised ki mera passion logon ki madad karna hai,” she says. (After that I kept pursuing graduation, kept wasting time running after degrees, then did post-graduation. Then I realised my passion is to help people.)

She adds that she later began preparing for NEET. “Ek attempt mein mere se clear nahi hua. At the end main last do mahine se taiyaari nahi kar rahi hoon, aur ab mujhe regret ho raha hai. Mujhe yeh bhi pata hai ki meri shaadi kar di jaayegi, aur in sab cheezon se nikal ke mujhe financially independent hona padega.” (I couldn’t clear it in one attempt. In the last two months I haven’t been preparing, and now I regret it. I also know that I might be married off, and I need to become financially independent to get out of all this.)

She goes on to argue that degrees and certificates cannot replace real skills. “Insta, YouTube par saare skills kaam kar rahe hain. Jitne bhi creators hain, sab ki skills dikh rahi hain, kisi ki degree nahi dikh rahi. Yeh CHSL, CGL, NEET ke trap mein mat phaso – seats bahut kam hain aur bachche bahut zyada hain. Yeh bhed chaal hai, khud par kaam karo.” (On Instagram and YouTube, it’s skills that are working. All creators are showcasing their skills, not their degrees. Don’t fall into the CHSL, CGL, NEET trap – seats are very limited and candidates are too many. It’s herd mentality; work on yourself.)

She concludes by urging young people to focus on gaining real-world experience as early as possible.

Watch the video:

🚨 A 26-year-old woman sparked debate online after saying years of exam prep and degrees left her unemployed. pic.twitter.com/H4gAuc8Jbl — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) February 28, 2026

The video has since gone viral, with many users supporting her perspective. One person wrote, “Clearing JEE or NEET proves discipline. It doesn’t guarantee adaptability. The world now rewards builders, creators, and problem-solvers. Indians need to understand that exams are filters, not finish lines — and getting a rank is not a career.”

Another commented, “Government jobs are a scam… Young aspirants invest their prime 5–10 years but very few succeed. Instead, they should focus on new opportunities.”

A third user noted, “Spending years on exam prep and degrees only to still struggle with unemployment can feel frustrating and discouraging. It also sparks an important conversation about job markets, skill alignment, and whether education systems are keeping up with real-world demands.”

A fourth added, “The education system is a business. Practical life is a struggle. Harsh reality… What we study in school and college often doesn’t apply to real life — except perhaps for doctors and engineers, where it may still help.”