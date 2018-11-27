‘We were shot from behind, point blank’: Taj Mahal Palace chef recounts 26/11 horror

It has been 10 years since the horrific 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai that shook the city. Dark memories of the coordinated shooting and killing across Mumbai that killed over 166 people continue to haunt many. A chef of the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, which was targeted by the terrorists, shared his survival story with Humans of Bombay and how that event changed his life. The post has gone viral on social media, with over 900 shares and seven thousand likes at the time of writing.

“When I met my daughter that afternoon before my night shift, I never thought I wouldn’t be seeing her again for a month. I still remember that a part of me was thinking about work while playing with her – now, it just seems like such a waste,” said Raghu Deora, who was one of the many stuck at the hotel on the eve of November 26, 2008.

“When the terrorists entered the kitchen that night, we were in the process of ushering our guests towards safety. I was sending updates to my wife and brother and telling them that I would be home soon, but before that I had to help my guests out. That’s when I heard the yelling and the gunmen called me out.”

Deora was asked by the gunmen to face the wall, after which they were shot at. “I went out and saw that there were two guests standing there–I found out later that they were father and son. The gunmen made us face the wall and before we could think, we were shot from behind, point blank. My guests fell on either side of me, lifeless. I was shot in the stomach and leg and even though I was in insurmountable pain, I managed to crawl away as the gunmen left.”

