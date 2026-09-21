Why a 25-year-old woman left her air hostess dream to drive heavy trucks in Himachal Pradesh

For 25-year-old Neha Thakur from Himachal Pradesh, trucks have been a part of her life since childhood. Her father worked as a truck driver, and she would sometimes travel to school in his vehicle. Years later, that childhood fascination influenced an unexpected career choice.

Thakur, who trained to become an air hostess after completing her graduation, eventually returned to Mandi and chose to become a truck driver herself. Today, as Himachal Pradesh’s first female truck vlogger, she is documenting her journeys, mountain roads, and everyday work on social media.

In a video shared on Instagram by official Instagram creators, Thakur recalled growing up watching her father drive.

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“I have watched my father drive a truck since I was a child. Sometimes, he would even drop us off at school in the truck. You see, I also drive a truck just like my father. I am Himachal Pradesh’s first female truck vlogger,” she said.

According to The Better India, Thakur moved to Chandigarh after graduation and underwent training to become an air hostess. However, she later returned to Mandi and decided to pursue truck driving instead.

Documenting the life of a truck driver

She began driving a truck at the age of 22. Alongside her work, she started filming her journeys and sharing glimpses of her life on social media.

“I started driving a truck when I was 22. In the morning, when the vehicle starts, my camera also starts. Mountains, rain, fog, loads, unloading, loading, all of these are my content. I don’t need trends because my everyday life itself is my content,” she said.

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Her videos offer viewers a glimpse into the realities of truck driving. She also documents the loading and unloading of goods as part of her daily routine. Thakur said she is often questioned about her decision to choose truck driving over other professions.

“People often ask me, ‘Why a truck? Why not something else?’ But my simple answer is, ‘Why not a truck?’” she said.

She also spoke about the perception surrounding truck drivers and said she hopes her work can help change it.

“From childhood until now, I have seen people’s attitudes, and people often speak very badly about drivers. But I want to change the way those same people think,” she said.

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The video has since gone viral, drawing a deluge of reactions. “Wow-leading the way for women to defeat their fears and do what they love! Keep shining Neha,” a user wrote. “You are such a strong girl dear, kudos to you! It’s truly inspiring to see your journey… Wishing you more power, more success and endless shine,” another user commented.

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“What an inspiration to whole word and the new creator like me. Salute,” a third user reacted.