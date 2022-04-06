24-year-old army aspirant runs 350 kilometres in 50 hours

Suresh Bhichar from Rajasthan is one of the lakhs of young people who aspire to join the Indian Army. The 24-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Nagaur took his passion for the Army many steps forward as he ran hundreds of kilometres to demand escalation in the force’s recruitment process.

Bhichar made news after he covered a distance of 350 km from Sikar in Rajasthan to Delhi by running. According to ANI, he completed the long journey in just 50 hours.

In Delhi, Bhichar attended a demonstration that was held to protest against the delay in the army recruitment process. Bhichar told ANI, “I’m very committed to be a part of the Indian Army. However, there has not been any army recruitment for two years. Youth in places like Nagaur, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu are surpassing their age limit. I ran to Delhi to encourage the youth that wants to join the army.”

He added, “I used to start the run at 4 in the morning and stopped only after reaching a petrol pump by 11 am, where I rested and received food from the army aspirants in the nearby areas”.

The video in which Bhichar is seen running towards Delhi while carrying the Indian flag has gone viral on social media.

The army recruitments were stalled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, many aspirants demanded that the recruitment should start with immediate effect.