Wednesday, June 22, 2022
21-year-old yoga teacher breaks world record, holds scorpion pose for 29 minutes

The previous record for holding a scorpion pose was four minutes and 47 seconds.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 22, 2022 3:14:01 pm
21 year old yoga teachers breaks scorpion pose world record, yoga instructor holds Vrschikasana for 30 minutes, Vrschikasana world record, Scorpion pose world record, Yoga world record, Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya, Indian ExpressThe 21-year-old practiced for almost two years to prepare for his record breaking move.

The scorpion pose, known as Vrschikasana, is considered to be one of the hardest yoga poses. It takes years of practice to master the complicated move. Vrschikasana requires one to place one’s forearms on the ground and then arch their legs over the head.

Most yoga practitioners are able to hold this pose for a few seconds but Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya, a yoga instructor based in Dubai, held it for 29 minutes and four seconds. With this, he broke the Guinness World Record for the longest time to hold the scorpion position.

ALSO READ |From snowy mountains to deep waters: These videos of ITBP jawans doing yoga will leave you awestruck

He broke the previous record for holding the scorpion position, which was of four minutes and 47 seconds, by a large margin. The 21-year-old prepared for almost two years to achieve this feat and finally accomplished it on the special palindrome date of February 22, 2022.

The Guinness World Records announced Moradiya’s achievement on June 21, 2022, to mark the occasion of International Yoga Day.

While talking to the Guinness World Records about his yoga training, Moradiya said, “The scorpion position is all about stability. The longer you hold the pose, the better you learn to establish your mental resilience. My achievement is not only physical, it has a lot to do with self-confidence and mental strength.”

He further added, “Breaking a Guinness World Records was a celebration for a long-awaited moment in my life. I started thinking about it five years ago and committed myself to it for two whole years.”

