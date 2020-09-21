scorecardresearch
Monday, September 21, 2020
How netizens reacted to Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab that ended in a Super Over

Both teams scored 157 runs in their respective 20 overs and Delhi Capitals went on to win the match in a Super Over

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 21, 2020 1:13:30 pm
ILP 2020, 2020 IPL match, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, super over, IPL memes Twitter reaction, Cricket news, DC x KXIP, DC vs KXIPscore, DC vs KXIP Updates, IPL memes, Trending news, Indian Express news.Many shared memes and jokes as the match entered the super over

There was a controversial short run, some big hitting and a super over when the Delhi Capitals took on Kings XI Punjab in the IPL on Sunday and social media was full of reactions to the match.

Both teams scored 157 runs in their respective 20 overs and Delhi Capitals went on to win the match in a Super Over, in which KXIP managed just two runs. Punjab lost two of its three batsmen for the Super Over –  KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran – in just three balls that were bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

Here’s how people reacted to the match:

The match also featured a questionable umpiring decision, which according to fans and experts would have meant Punjab would have won the game in their 20 overs.

