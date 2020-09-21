How netizens reacted to Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab that ended in a Super Over

Many shared memes and jokes as the match entered the super over

There was a controversial short run, some big hitting and a super over when the Delhi Capitals took on Kings XI Punjab in the IPL on Sunday and social media was full of reactions to the match.

Both teams scored 157 runs in their respective 20 overs and Delhi Capitals went on to win the match in a Super Over, in which KXIP managed just two runs. Punjab lost two of its three batsmen for the Super Over – KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran – in just three balls that were bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

Here’s how people reacted to the match:

Today’s match DC vs KXIP

Viewers: pic.twitter.com/7wpCN3TAp5 — Athar Shamim (@AtharShamim4) September 20, 2020

When only 3 is target in super over#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2o5HftGmLy — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) September 20, 2020

Nicholas pooran 2 times duck out in same match #DCvKXIP #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/uo2w6zTaTZ — hemanth 421 (@hemanthraju567) September 20, 2020

KL Rahul asking Shami To Defend 3 runs in Super Over..#DCvKXIP #Shami pic.twitter.com/mnKKBS7xe4 — Soham Pathak (@SohamPathak9) September 20, 2020

#DCvKXIP

Getting excited to watch Super over *Me After 2 mins – pic.twitter.com/t3OpCJswGf — Sassy_Naari (@sassy_naari) September 20, 2020

#DCvKXIP what was that super over😇 pic.twitter.com/AU0mUR7t2r — mass maharaja of bollywood (@devgn_mass) September 20, 2020

The match also featured a questionable umpiring decision, which according to fans and experts would have meant Punjab would have won the game in their 20 overs.

