326 job applications, 0 offers. Then a four-figure brand deal

Neo began documenting his life and, within two months of starting, landed his first four-figure brand deal with fewer than 1,000 followers.

After applying for 326 jobs and getting nowhere, Neo decided to stop waiting for a breakthrough and try something different. He turned to social media, began documenting his life and, within two months of starting, landed his first four-figure brand deal with fewer than 1,000 followers.

“At 20, being unemployed while watching everyone around me work made me feel like I was falling behind in life. I handed out resumes. Applied online. Tried the same jobs my friends were getting. Nothing,” Neo, who goes by the name on Instagram, wrote in a post.

Neo then began recording and sharing videos on social media, gradually building an audience and exploring content creation as a new career path.