20 grams of gold, new car: What you can buy for iPhone Duo’s price in India

Apple’s annual iPhone launch is usually followed by plenty of discussion around the new models, and this year’s event has also given people something extra to talk about. Alongside its latest iPhones, Apple unveiled its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, and its price in India quickly became a talking point online.
The price of iPhone Duo starts at a staggering Rs 2,99,900 in India, while the top-end variant costs Rs 4,49,900.
Unsurprisingly, the price tag soon became meme material, with social media users comparing the phone’s cost to everything else nearly Rs 3 lakh could buy.
One such post came from X user Prayag (@theprayagtiwari), who listed several alternatives to spending the money on the new iPhone.
“iPhone Duo costs almost Rs 3,00,000 in India. For the price of ONE phone, you could: Buy a decent second-hand car, Buy a good motorcycle. Buy around 20 grams of gold, Pay a year’s rent in many Indian cities,” he wrote.
His list continued with some more everyday possibilities, including sponsoring a sibling’s wedding catering, buying a fridge, AC, TV, washing machine and sofa, or taking one’s parents on a vacation.
He also suggested buying “10–15 perfectly good Android phones” or putting the money in an FD “and make your dad proud for once.”
“Or spend Rs 3 lakh on an iPhone that folds,” he said.
iPhone Duo costs almost ₹3,00,000 in India
For the price of ONE phone, you could:
• Buy a decent second-hand car
• Buy a good motorcycles
• Buy around 20 grams of gold
• Pay a year’s rent in many Indian cities
• Sponsor your brother/sister wedding’s catering bill
• Buy a…
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 9, 2026
The post soon gained traction on X, prompting users to debate whether the iPhone Duo’s price is excessive or simply irrelevant to those who can comfortably afford it.
“It’s not about whether 3 lakh can buy a car, gold, a vacation or 10 Android phones. The person spending 3 lakh on an iPhone might have already bought the car, travelled the world, taken care of his family, built businesses, investments and a life most people only talk about,” one user wrote.
Another joked about the phone’s price. “Atp iPhone isn’t competing with Samsung, it is competing with Royal Enfield now.”
“If you have to compare all of these things to afford a 3 lakh phone, you are anyways not the audience for it,” a third user wrote.
“If you have enough money, you won’t even think before buying it. For most people, it’s not recommended,” another person shared.
|iPhone Duo Storage Variant
|Price in India (MRP)
|256 GB
|Rs 2,99,900
|512 GB
|Rs 3,24,900
|1 TB
|Rs 3,74,900
|2 TB
|Rs 4,49,900