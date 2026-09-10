20 grams of gold, new car: What you can buy for iPhone Duo’s price in India

Apple’s annual iPhone launch is usually followed by plenty of discussion around the new models, and this year’s event has also given people something extra to talk about. Alongside its latest iPhones, Apple unveiled its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, and its price in India quickly became a talking point online.

The price of iPhone Duo starts at a staggering Rs 2,99,900 in India, while the top-end variant costs Rs 4,49,900.

Unsurprisingly, the price tag soon became meme material, with social media users comparing the phone’s cost to everything else nearly Rs 3 lakh could buy.

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‘Make your dad proud for once’

One such post came from X user Prayag (@theprayagtiwari), who listed several alternatives to spending the money on the new iPhone.