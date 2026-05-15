2 rhinos ‘lock horns’ in Nepal near Chitwan National Park; viral video stuns tourists

The incident happened in Sauraha, a popular gateway for jungle safaris, where sightings of wild animals are common (Source: @sachintha108/Instagram)

A rare wildlife spectacle unfolded in Nepal when two one-horned rhinos were seen locked in an intense fight on a public road, leaving tourists and locals stunned. Videos of the dramatic clash, filmed close to the edge of Chitwan National Park, have since gone viral across social media.

The incident happened in Sauraha, a popular gateway for jungle safaris, where sightings of wild animals are common. But on this occasion, visitors got far more than they bargained for as the two massive rhinos charged at each other in full public view, just metres away from onlookers.

Clips shared online captured the animals ramming, shoving, and trying to overpower each other while crowds watched from a safe distance, phones raised to record the rare moment. The encounter also underscored how closely wildlife and human activity coexist in the Chitwan region, where rhinos are frequently spotted near roads, hotels, and residential areas.