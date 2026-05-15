2 rhinos ‘lock horns’ in Nepal near Chitwan National Park; viral video stuns tourists

A rare wildlife spectacle unfolded in Nepal when two one-horned rhinos were seen locked in an intense fight on a public road, leaving tourists and locals stunned. Videos of the dramatic clash, filmed close to the edge of Chitwan National Park, have since gone viral across social media.
The incident happened in Sauraha, a popular gateway for jungle safaris, where sightings of wild animals are common. But on this occasion, visitors got far more than they bargained for as the two massive rhinos charged at each other in full public view, just metres away from onlookers.
Clips shared online captured the animals ramming, shoving, and trying to overpower each other while crowds watched from a safe distance, phones raised to record the rare moment. The encounter also underscored how closely wildlife and human activity coexist in the Chitwan region, where rhinos are frequently spotted near roads, hotels, and residential areas.
“I came to Chitwan for the wildlife. I didn’t expect the wildlife to come to me – and bring a fight. Two greater one-horned rhinos stormed into town today and clashed right on the street. Nobody was hurt. Everyone was speechless,” read the caption of one viral Instagram post.
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The footage quickly drew widespread attention online, with many calling it a “once in a lifetime sighting.” While several social media users were awed by the sheer power of the animals, others pointed out the growing overlap between human spaces and wildlife habitats.
One user joked, “Rhino Lodge and Hotel giving their patrons the full Rhino experience.” Another wrote, “Believe it or not, they were actually fighting over ownership of the ‘Rhino’ hotel shown in the video.”
A third commented, “So courteous, nothing broken, no one hurt, nothing trampled. Just worked it out and went about their day. Amazing!”
“It must have been an amazing experience to have seen that. Incredible!” another user added.
According to NDTV, wildlife authorities later urged both tourists and locals to avoid gathering around wild animals or trying to get too close for photos and videos. Officials stressed that even though wildlife sightings are a major attraction in the area, maintaining distance is crucial for everyone’s safety.
They also warned that disturbing or provoking animals during such moments could trigger unpredictable behaviour, advising visitors to strictly follow safety guidelines whenever wildlife is spotted near public areas.