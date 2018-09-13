Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

2.0 teaser: This Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar film is breaking the Internet with memes

As 3D teasers of 2.0 released, the illustrious visuals of the Rajinikanth film got everyone talking. And naturally, it led to a host of memes and jokes online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2018 4:49:58 pm
2.0 teaser, 2.0, 2point0, 2.0 movie, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, 2point0 teaser, Enthiran sequel, 2.0 cast, 2.0 details, 2.0 information, 2.0 news, Shankar, Amy Jackson The mobile phones being taken away from people sparked memes and jokes on Twitter.
The teaser for Rajinikanth’s latest film 2.0 dropped on Thursday morning and quickly crossed a million views on YouTube. The sequel of the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, which also stars Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in major role, took the Internet by storm. Not just fans of Thalaivaar, but Netizens across the country were spellbound seeing the mind-boggling VFX and crazy stunts. Not to mention people getting confused as a swirl of mobile phones create a havoc!

The science-fiction film written and directed by S. Shankar is India’s most expensive film to date and the second-costliest film in Asia. It is also India’s first film to be shot directly with 3D cameras. Usually, films are shot using 2D cameras and converted into 3D in the studios. Thus, it is understandable why it is 2018’s most anticipated film, which will hit theatres on November 29 this year.

As 3D teasers released in three languages — Tamil, Telugu and Hindi — hooked die-heart Rajini fans in the theatres, the illustrious visuals got everyone talking online as well. And naturally, it led to a host of memes and jokes online.

Sample these:

Share your thoughts about the teaser in comments below.

