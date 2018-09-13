2.0 teaser: This Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar film is breaking the Internet with memes

The mobile phones being taken away from people sparked memes and jokes on Twitter. The mobile phones being taken away from people sparked memes and jokes on Twitter.

The teaser for Rajinikanth’s latest film 2.0 dropped on Thursday morning and quickly crossed a million views on YouTube. The sequel of the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, which also stars Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in major role, took the Internet by storm. Not just fans of Thalaivaar, but Netizens across the country were spellbound seeing the mind-boggling VFX and crazy stunts. Not to mention people getting confused as a swirl of mobile phones create a havoc!

The science-fiction film written and directed by S. Shankar is India’s most expensive film to date and the second-costliest film in Asia. It is also India’s first film to be shot directly with 3D cameras. Usually, films are shot using 2D cameras and converted into 3D in the studios. Thus, it is understandable why it is 2018’s most anticipated film, which will hit theatres on November 29 this year.

As 3D teasers released in three languages — Tamil, Telugu and Hindi — hooked die-heart Rajini fans in the theatres, the illustrious visuals got everyone talking online as well. And naturally, it led to a host of memes and jokes online.

Sample these:

If my mom had superpowers, this is the first thing she’d do. #2Point0Teaser pic.twitter.com/YgNWb4ST5y — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 13, 2018

Sir musically users ke dimaag me kya chalta hai? pic.twitter.com/T4EM4Budzo — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 13, 2018

#2Point0Teaser pic.twitter.com/Tryjh7Jm40 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) September 13, 2018

This frame reminds me of Mahabharata. Chakra in the middle of war-field. #2Point0Teaser pic.twitter.com/vnJg36sRzY — Ian Malcolm (@MrIanMalcolm) September 13, 2018

Interaction with relatives: Pic 1: Throughout the year

Pic 2: On Result day pic.twitter.com/GmqsDtCsJD — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 13, 2018

