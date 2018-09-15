Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Google India’s animated clip features Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar as 2.0 meme-fest continues

The latest fodder for desi meme-makers is one particular scene from the teaser where Rajinikanth says, "This is beyond science". The dialogue is being interpreted in various situations and the results are quite hilarious.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 15, 2018 9:41:03 pm
2.0 teaser, 2.0 teaser memes, google india, google trends 2.0 teaser, rajinikanth, akshay kumar, 2.0 teaser memes, funny tweets, viral memes, indian express Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar dominated Google Trends this week. (Source: Google India/ Twitter)

The teaser of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film 2.0, a sequel to his 2010 hit Enthiran, is breaking the Internet. In the span of 24 hours, the Hindi teaser alone managed to garner 32 million views, with several million more on its Tamil and Telugu version too. The illustrious teaser loaded with cool VFX stole the show.

The quirky memes and jokes surrounding the Thalivaar’s film, which also has Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in a major role, too flooded the cyberspace. Google India too joined the bandwagon and released a video featuring the two actors.

In a small clip, highlighting the dominating trends in India on the search engine, the tech giant portrayed the stars as Chitti and the Crowman. As it was also Kumar’s birthday earlier this week, the animated clip shows the Gold star donning a birthday hat.

And if you thought that the users’ obsession with the teaser of India’s most expensive film to date was over, then you’re highly mistaken. The latest fodder for desi meme-makers is one particular scene from the teaser where Rajinikanth says, “This is beyond science”. The dialogue is being interpreted in various situations and the results are quite hilarious.

Sample these:

Do you have a funny caption in mind for this clip? Tell us in comments below.

