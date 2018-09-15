Google India’s animated clip features Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar as 2.0 meme-fest continues

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar dominated Google Trends this week. (Source: Google India/ Twitter) Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar dominated Google Trends this week. (Source: Google India/ Twitter)

The teaser of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film 2.0, a sequel to his 2010 hit Enthiran, is breaking the Internet. In the span of 24 hours, the Hindi teaser alone managed to garner 32 million views, with several million more on its Tamil and Telugu version too. The illustrious teaser loaded with cool VFX stole the show.

The quirky memes and jokes surrounding the Thalivaar’s film, which also has Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in a major role, too flooded the cyberspace. Google India too joined the bandwagon and released a video featuring the two actors.

In a small clip, highlighting the dominating trends in India on the search engine, the tech giant portrayed the stars as Chitti and the Crowman. As it was also Kumar’s birthday earlier this week, the animated clip shows the Gold star donning a birthday hat.

And if you thought that the users’ obsession with the teaser of India’s most expensive film to date was over, then you’re highly mistaken. The latest fodder for desi meme-makers is one particular scene from the teaser where Rajinikanth says, “This is beyond science”. The dialogue is being interpreted in various situations and the results are quite hilarious.

Sample these:

*Engineers 8:55 Am par uth kar, 9 baje college kaise pahuch jaate?*#EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/05zb9Lorqw — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 15, 2018

When Mom says “Bas ye daadhi aur baal katwa lo sab sahi ho jaayega” pic.twitter.com/MLwLoQYaHa — Vighnesh Rane (@Vighrane01) September 14, 2018

when your scooter doesn’t start even after you tilt it to the ground. pic.twitter.com/DXsvU6lJCm — BING ☔️ (@ya_jhakaas) September 14, 2018

Gujjus dancing on Garba in Ganpati Visarjan. pic.twitter.com/Qc1vc19Tu6 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 14, 2018

When someone calls Hardik Pandya ‘the next Kapil Dev’ pic.twitter.com/Ynx2Ly5zBz — Ojas. (@Ojasism) September 14, 2018

Shastri as coach

pandya in test squad

Rohit Sharma ODI captain pic.twitter.com/ToBeiB1HhD — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) September 14, 2018

External Invigilator to my Final year Engineering project 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9ubVJNqraC — Ashish Singh (@Nalla_Aashish) September 14, 2018

* Bollywood’s love for biopics of gangsters and terrorists * pic.twitter.com/06QW2Xru8S — Optic (@OpticBlur) September 14, 2018

Ye Mihir baar baar mar ke zinda kaise ho jata hai ? pic.twitter.com/Mbb7bljViL — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) September 14, 2018

Do you have a funny caption in mind for this clip? Tell us in comments below.

